Trio of BC Football Players To Attend ACC Football Kickoff

The media days is an annual event held every summer to kick off college football season
Boston College will have three players attend ACC Football Kickoff media days, to be held from July 21-22 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Defensive end Marcus Valdez, offensive lineman Zion Johnson and quarterback Phil Jurkovec will join head coach Jeff Hafley as BC's representatives during this two day event. 

Per the conference's press release: "The ACC Network will be live from the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte for the first time on July 21-22, for two days of expansive coverage. The 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports will provide the event’s most robust television coverage to date."

Jurkovec, is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks in the conference this upcoming season. In his first year as a starter he threw for over 2500 yards and twenty total touchdowns in just ten games. Zion Johnson is a preseason All American at offensive guard, he is expected to be one of the best at his position in the country this year. While Marcus Valdez is a valuable contributor on defense and a leader in the locker room. 

This is the first time the media days have been held since 2019. Last year, the ACC cancelled their media days due to COVID-19. On these dates there will be media availability with the players and coaches, the commissioner Jim Phillips and the preseason All-ACC team and projected rankings will also be released. 

With football right around the corner are you getting excited? Leave your thoughts in our Maroon and Gold Forums, a free message board for Boston College fans!

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

