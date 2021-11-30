Skip to main content
    November 30, 2021
    Comcast Finally Reaches Deal For ACC Network

    After years of waiting, ACC fans on Comcast can finally watch programming throughout the season
    The long conference nightmare is finally over. According to a tweet by John Ourand, the ACC Network is finally coming to Comcast. 

    Per a release from the companies they “have renewed their content carriage agreement and will continue to make Disney’s robust lineup of sports, news, kids, family and general entertainment programming available to Xfinity TV customers.” Additionally, “Comcast will distribute the ACC Network to its Xfinity customers, allowing fans and followers of the Atlantic Coast Conference to access the multiplatform network in the coming weeks,” they said.

    For years Comcast customers, one of the biggest customer bases with a reported 18.5 million paid subscribers this is big news.  Many in the ACC footprint have been shutout of ACC Network programming due to the inability of the two parties to reach an agreement. This has impacted many, including Boston College fans as five of the football games this season have aired on the network, and almost all of the college basketball games so far this season. 

