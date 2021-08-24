ACC, Big Ten, PAC-12 Announce "Alliance"

The new partnership comes on the heels of the SEC poaching Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12

On Tuesday, the ACC, Big Ten, and Pac 12 announced an alliance that would impact many of their major sports. Commissioners Jim Phillips (ACC), George Kliavkoff (PAC-12) and Kevin Warren (Big Ten) announced the bold new move on ESPN.

The details of the announcement were released to the media.

The big piece out of this is of course the interconference scheduling that will happen in the future. While the release is short on details, it does mention that that the scheduling will happen for football and men's/women's basketball. There is no timetable on when the games will start to be scheduled, which could be tricky as many schools (including Boston College) have games scheduled out over a decade in advance.

The other big takeaway that has been hammered home multiple times, is that the alliance is being created to prevent the SEC from running away with the college football playoffs. Currently the three conferences do not have representation on the playoff board, and the hope is that through this collaboration they will get their voices heard in the future.

