Big 10, Pac 12, ACC Are In Talks To Create Conference Alliance.

Just a few weeks ago the world of college football was rocked by the news that Oklahoma and Texas were leaving the Big 12 for the SEC. The move seemed to be the catalyst for even more changes whether that be conference realignment or expansion. The world waited for the counter punch, and it appears that the first rumblings of that very move has occurred.

According to Max Olson of The Athletic, the ACC, Pac 12 and Big Ten are in talks for a scheduling alliance that would not only allow the conference to schedule each other year in and year out, but there would be other benefits as well, most likely financially through their media deals.

This move is as seismic as the SEC additions of the Longhorns and Sooners. It would keep those three conferences on equal footing. Now teams like Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State, and USC could schedule each other, giving these power schools more of a reason to be satisfied in their current spot and less like likely to flee for the SEC. In addition you have to wonder if this happens, if this would be the catalyst for Notre Dame to finally jump in with the ACC. Scheduling flexibility as an independence has always been their sticking point, but if they could schedule USC, Stanford, Clemson, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State, you'd have to imagine that the Fighting Irish might at least pick up the phone.

Arguably this move would put this "alliance" on equal footing as the SEC. Details are murky right now, but getting these conferences together could help programs build resumes that equal that of an Alabama, Georgia or Florida. Gone would be the joke "Who has Clemson really played?".

There is one clear loser in this scenario if the three conferences go through with this plan, the Big 12. Already a conference on the rocks, this move would effectively kill the their hopes of survival. The only hope they would have of making it is to try and grab as many top tier G5 programs that they could to raise the profile of the conference. Could a conference that would now include Boise State, UCF, and Cincinnati be enough to save them? That's hard to say, but it would most likely at least give them a fighting chance. Of course there is always the possibility that more of their teams get grabbed by either the SEC or ACC/Big Ten/Pac 12 alliance as well.

From Boston College's point of view this is a win-win. Getting the scheduling flexibility to plays teams like UCLA, Ohio State, Stanford and others will provide rich new matchups and rivalries, while not keeping the Eagles behind.

It's important to note that this seems to be just in the negotiations phase of discussion. Stay tuned for further updates.