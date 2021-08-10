ACC Power Rankings: Preseason Edition

Who sits at the top, and who has work to do as the season gets ready to kick off.

During the regular season we are going to do a weekly power ranking of the ACC teams. To kick it off here are our rankings for the preseason along a brief explanation on why.

14. Duke Blue Devils: Can the Blue Devils become a ground and pound team with star running back Mateo Durant? It could be tough, but they may not have much of a choice. There are loads of question marks on this team, starting behind center, but spreading to both side of the ball. Could be a tough season for long time head coach David Cutcliffe.

13. Syracuse Orange: It looks like there is a QB battle for Dino Babers with incumbent Tommy Devito and transfer Garrett Schrader from Mississippi State battling it out. This is a team that needs to figure out an identity as they have been listless since Eric Dungey left. Lots of talent gone on defense, this could be a tough season for the Orange

12. Virginia Cavaliers: The first team on our list that could finish anywhere from 11th to 5th. Brennan Armstrong was inconsistent in 2020, but showed flashes of excellence. If Bronco Mendenhall can keep the momentum going this team could be bowl eligible and play some exciting football.

11. Florida State Seminoles: Mike Norvell had a tough 2020, but came out probably stronger in 2021 with the locker room now full of his guys. If McKenzie Milton can be the quarterback he was at UCF pre-injury, the Seminoles could be a surprise team in the ACC. But until they show it, they will start the season in the bottom portion of the power rankings.

10. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: One of my teams to watch in 2021. With Jeff Simms and Jahmyr Gibbs, this team could put up a lot of points. The biggest question is the defense which let up 35+ points per game in 2020. If Geoff Collins can turn that around this could be a team that soars up the rankings.

9. Virginia Tech Hokies: Selling hard on Justin Fuente this season. A coach that many didn't think would return in 2021, he's back and has to have a big season to return to Blacksburg in 2022. This strikes me a season where if things start off tough for the Hokies, the wheels could come off quickly. The talent is there, it all depends on where the coaching staff can take them.

8. Louisville Cardinals: The biggest question for the Cardinals is whether or not they can fix the turnover bug that absolutely crippled them in 2020. With Malik Cunningham returning and some exciting weapons on both sides of the ball, UL could surprise some teams. But if they don't fix those issues, they are going to lose winnable games.

7. Pitt Panthers: With Kenny Pickett returning, and one of the nastiest defenses in the country, this could be a big season for the Panthers. This biggest question is can Pat Narduzzi be a coach that can make the Panthers contenders in the Coastal? They start the season in the middle of the pack, but I wouldn't be surprised if Pitt knocks off a Miami or UNC before the season ends.

6. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: The middle of the Atlantic is wide open this year, so why not the Deacs? Sam Hartman is going to have to take a step forward, but having Jaquarii Roberson, one of the best wide receivers in the country on your team won't hurt. Will WF take the next step?

5. Boston College Eagles: The Eagles have talent up and down the offensive side of the ball returning one of the best offensive lines in the country to pair up with Phil Jurkovec, Zay Flowers and some other very intriguing weapons. The biggest question is the defense. Can defensive guru Jeff Hafley get that side of the ball in order to make BC a contender?

4. NC State Wolfpack: This is a big season for Dave Doeren's crew, as the Wolfpack have talent up and down the roster. Devin Leary may be one of the conferences most under rated quarterbacks and Zonovan Knight is one of the best running backs. The Pack have a pair of very good linebackers, and will be a tough out for every team on their schedule.

3. Miami Hurricanes: Is the U back? That seems to be the question every year, but this season could be the one that catapults them to the forefront of the ACC. D'Eriq King is back after a season ending injury and Charleston Rambo, a transfer from Oklahoma gives him an exciting target. The Coastal battle between the Canes and Tar Heels will be a fun one to monitor throughout the season.

2. UNC Tarheels: The Tar Heels went 8-4 last season, but expectations are through the roof for Mack Brown's squad. With Heisman hopeful Sam Howell at quarterback, and talent up and down the roster, they may be the biggest challenge Clemson faces in the conference.

1. Clemson Tigers: The defending ACC Champions and gold standard for the conference heading into 2021. With DJ Uiagalelei primed to take a huge step forward, Justyn Ross returning after missing all of 2020, and an excellent defense as always, the Tigers look ready to defend their crown. They have a huge first game against Georgia, a game that could show if the Tigers are really national contenders or just pretenders.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com