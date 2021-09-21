ACC Power Rankings: Post Week 3

The ACC is consistently inconsistent, and here are this week's power rankings

After a week hiatus we are back to give our weekly ACC power rankings. The conference had another very uneven week, so let's get to it!

1. Clemson (2-1, 1-0 ACC).

For a team that was projected to run roughshod over the conference, they certainly didn't look like it against Georgia Tech. Still believe that the Tigers will "turn it on" sooner rather than later, but the offense looks like a shell of itself. Tough game this week against NC State, and one the Tigers could easily lose.

2. UNC (2-1, 1-1 ACC)

This week's offensive thrashing of UVA was exactly the kind of game the Tar Heels needed. They put up 59 points, 699 yards of offense and the combination of Josh Downs and Sam Howell looks lethal. But can the Tar Heels stay consistent?

3. Wake Forest (3-0, 1-0 ACC)

The Demon Deacons looked dominant against a mistaken riddled Florida State team that turned the ball over six times. They have been consistent, and look every bit the solid ACC team this year.

4. Virginia Tech (2-1, 1-0 ACC)

The Hokies furious comeback against the Mountaineers came short, losing 27-21. Their win against UNC is already looking better by the week

5. UVA (2-1, 0-1 ACC)

The good news? The Cavs put up 574 yards against UNC? The bad news? They allowed 699 yards. Brennan Armstrong looks like one of the best quarterbacks in the conference but the defense looks questionable.

6. Louisville (2-1, 0-0)

The craziest end of a game probably in the ACC this season. Louisville took down a good UCF team. Malik Cunningham had a huge game, showing what he can do when he is on.

7. NC State (2-1, 0-0)

The Wolfpack took care of business against Furman. The loss of Payton Wilson was huge for NC State, none more so that they could probably hang with Clemson if he was playing.

8. Boston College (3-0, 0-0 ACC)

Boston College has been bitten by the "ain't played nobody" bug, beating Colgate, UMass and Temple. They have a huge matchup this weekend playing against Mizzou, who should challenge them on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Can the Eagles replicate their success against an SEC opponent? We will have to wait and see.

9. Georgia Tech (1-2, 0-0)

The Yellow Jackets came tantalizingly close to beating the Clemson juggernaut, but fell short on a goal line stand. Close losses are still losses, but Geoff Collins' squad has to feel good to go to the wire with the all mighty Tigers.

10. Pitt (2-1, 0-0)

What do I get for giving Pitt credit early in the season? A clunker against Western Michigan. Where did the ferocious defense go?

11. Miami (1-2, 0-0)

Woof, what a let down for the Hurricanes, getting their doors blown off by Michigan State. A loss to Alabama was inevitable, staying close to Appalachian State? They are a solid team. But after Saturday's loss, it is clear that the U is certainly not back yet.

12. Syracuse (2-1, 0-0)

Syracuse folks seem very happy after defeating Albany. Running back Sean Tucker had four touchdowns. Their opponent difficulty goes up quite a bit when they host Malik Willis and Liberty this weekend)

13. Duke (2-1, 0-0)

Duke jumped out to a huge lead against Northwestern, and almost blew it. But a win is a win.

14. Florida State (0-3, 0-0)

The Seminoles are a complete mess right now, after getting thrashed by Wake Forest. They can't hold on to the ball, they can't stop anyone on defense. Mike Norvell's seat is getting hotter by the game.

