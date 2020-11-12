SI.com
ACC Predictions and Spreads Week 11

A.J. Black

Each week I look around the ACC, and a few special games from around the country and make my picks. Last week was another tough one as I went 5-8 against the spread. Today I am going to try something different. Instead of diving into stats and numbers, I am going to just go with my gut. Last weekend I talked myself out of at least three games due to my research, so let's just try first instinct this week and see if my results improve.

Miami at Virginia Tech (-3): 12pm, ESPN 

This spread seemed like a slam dunk since I have the Hurricanes winning this game outright. Virginia Tech lost in the most Virginia Tech way on Saturday after a 59 yard Flames FG was blocked and and returned for a touchdown, but was called back after it was revealed that Justin Fuente called a timeout. Liberty gets a few more yards, and nails the winner. There is palpable frustration in Blacksburg and it will get worse this weekend. 

Pick: Miami

Wake Forest at UNC (-13.5), 12pm ACCN

This is my first "gut" pick. After watching the Demon Deacons the last few weeks, I have been impressed with their defense, and the offense has been doing enough to win games. Tar Heels win, but Demon Deacons cover. 

Pick: Wake Forest

Notre Dame (-13.5) at Boston College, 3:30 ABC

As always, I won't be giving you my reasoning behind my pick, but this is another gut pick for me. Going to go with the Fighting Irish here, reasoning behind my pick will be out in Friday's Final Thoughts & Predictions. 

Pick: Notre Dame

Louisville at UVA (-3.5), 3:30 ACCN

Louisville has been a major disappointment this year, but UVA hasn't been lighting the world on fire either. Sticking with the Cardinals here, think they have the offensive fire power to beat UVA and escape with a win. 

Pick: Louisville

Pitt (-6.5) at Georgia Tech, 7pm, ESPN3

A good defense against a mistake prone offense, like the Panthers to win by multiple scores especially if Kenny Pickett is back and close to 100%. 

Pick: Pitt

Florida State at NC State (-9.5), 7:30pm, ACCN

On Wednesday it seemed like half the FSU team either quit the team, is out for the year or decided to transfer. Three key players are gone: James Blackmon, Marvin Wilson and Tamorrion Terry all are done for the year. Mike Norvell has got a major over haul in store for the Seminoles, but I expect them to bottom out again this weekend.

Pick: NC State

Other Picks:

Colorado State at Boise (-14.5): Pick Boise State

Penn State (-3.5) at Nebraska: Pick Penn State

Utah (-3) at UCLA: Pick Utah

Wisconsin (-4.5) at Michigan: Pick Wisconsin

Indiana (-7.5) at Michigan State: Pick Indiana

Oregon (-10) at Washington State: Pick Oregon

Coastal Carolina (-10.5) at Troy: Pick Coastal Carolina

CFB-2020-week-11
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
DoubleGolden68
DoubleGolden68

Do you believe in miracles!

