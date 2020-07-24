BCBulletin
Report: ACC May Adopt 10 + 1 Schedule, Push Back Start of Season

A.J. Black

Pete Thamel of Yahoo! tweeted out last night that the ACC is currently considering multiple models, but a 10 game +1 out of conference game is the favorite.

If the ACC were to adopt this model, the conference would be going for a very aggressive schedule heading into the 2020 season. Currently the Big Ten and Pac 12 have cancelled their out of conference games, but have yet to announce the amount of games their members will play. 

Thamel's tweet does not specify what role Notre Dame will play in this schedule. ACC commissioner John Swofford has publicly said that he will do what he can to help the Fighting Irish fill their schedule. 

In terms of impact for the Eagles there are a few pieces to note. If the conference chooses to push the season back, that would push BC's expected opener from September 4th to one of the dates that Thamel mentions above. 

Secondly, according to David Teel, the schedules most likely would be thrown out in favor of regional matchups. Could that mean games against the likes of Pitt, Syracuse Virginia and Notre Dame? In terms of the +1 would the Eagles need to find another team that is outside the conference, or would the Fighting Irish count? It wouldn't be Purdue or Holy Cross based on their conferences decisions on the upcoming season. 

But if ND isn't the choice and another local team made more sense, could the Eagles schedule UMass or UConn? The Huskies already have three slots available, as their games against Indiana, Maine and Illinois have all been cancelled. UMass on the other hand only has had one game cancelled (against Albany), but may have another slot open if New Mexico follows the governors order. 

It sounds like more updates will come out next Wednesday . This is when the league presidents will meet, and most likely hammer out details on the upcoming season. 

Stay tuned, there will be lots of news and updates upcoming on the quickly evolving story.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
nedsh
nedsh

10 plus 1 starting the 12th sounds great. If the NCAA tries to cancel fall sorts the Power 5 should exit that cabal and start their own association.

