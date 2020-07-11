Forecasting a Five Team Home and Home Schedule For Boston College

As we discussed yesterday, it appears that the ACC has loads of options on the table in order to attempt to get a season of football in this fall. Joe Giglio of WRAL mentioned one of the options being talked about is a five game home and home series. If this were to happen that would give ACC teams ten games in 2020. With two major conferences already shutting down out of conference games, this type of schedule might be beneficial for the conference.

For this discussion, let's look at this system and see how this would work in the ACC. Currently there are 14 full time teams in the conference, which means that they would have to add a team to even it out. This is where Notre Dame comes in to play. John Swofford has already said that he wants to help out the Irish if they need it, but I think it's important to note that the Irish probably won't be desperate as any conference might love to add them for just a year. Think of the Irish in the Big 12 or SEC, the interest would be huge.

But for the sake of this post, let's pretend that Swofford does permit the Irish in for the year as a full time member. That gives the ACC 15 teams, and makes a five team home and home very easy to create.

Group 1

Boston College

Syracuse

Pittsburgh

Notre Dame

Louisville

Group 2

Virginia Tech

Virginia

NC State

UNC

Clemson

Group 3

Georgia Tech

Florida State

Miami

Wake Forest

Duke

By creating a home and home schedule like this, you can accomplish a few things. First off, travel would be much less for all groups involved. Clemson wouldn't have to travel to BC, and the Eagles wouldn't have to head to Tallahassee.

Also the ACC can preserve some of the bigger matchups this way as well, with two games between rivals like FSU/Miami, VT/UVA, NC State/UNC and even a regional one like Syracuse/BC on the schedule.

Not sure how they would do a conference champion out of this, but given the concerns over there being a season, that might be something to table until later.

What do you think? Would this type of schedule work? What do you think Boston College's record would look like if they played it? Leave your thoughts and comments below!

