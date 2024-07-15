ACC Unveils Boston College Attendees for 2024 Football Kickoff
The 2024 ACC Football Kickoff starts on July 22 at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown on Charlotte, N.C.
During the event, which is also known as “Media Days,” fans and media members will hear from coaches and athletes from all 17 teams in the conference.
On Monday, the ACC released the list of coaches and student-athletes that will attend the multi-day event in person.
For Boston College, head coach Bill O’Brien will be in attendance as well as quarterback Thomas Castellanos, defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, and offensive lineman Drew Kendall.
Castellanos transferred to the Eagles after spending one season with Central Florida. During his sophomore campaign, he cemented himself as the starter and went 189-of-330 for 2,248 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. On the ground, he attempted 215 rushes for 1,113 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Ezeiruaku is entering his fourth season with the Eagles and has continuously improved each year. During the 2023 season, he recorded 53 total tackles (28 solo and 25 assisted), 6.5 tackles for loss for 23 yards, two sacks for seven yards, two forced fumbles, and a pass defended. Ezeiruaku’s tackles for loss, sacks, and forced fumbles ranked the highest among the Eagles defense last year, as well as recorded the fourth-most tackles.
Kendall, a redshirt junior, has spent the past two seasons as the starting center for the Eagles. Last year, he recorded 881 offensive snaps in his 13 games played and helped the the team to average 198.8 rushing yards which was the 13th highest in the nation and the second highest in the ACC.
Boston College will take the podium on Wednesday, July 24 alongside Duke, Louisville, Miami, and Wake Forest.