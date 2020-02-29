A.J. Dillon Runs a 4.53 40 Yard Dash At NFL Combine

The NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis, and Boston College running back AJ Dillon just shot up draft boards with his 40 yard dash this evening

A 4.53 is currently the eighth best time by a running back. But given Dillon's size this is a great time and result. The player that he has been compared to frequently this off season is former Alabama running back Derrick Henry, another big back, who ran a 4.54. Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin currently has the best time at 4.41.

Yesterday Dillon competed in the bench press, and finished fifth in the running back group with 23 reps. He finished behind four running backs that don't project to be drafted before him. He had the highest vertical jump at 40 inches, and the longest broad jump at 131 inches.

His NFL.com draft profile gives an overview of what many scouts see him performing like in the NFL.

Built like a minibus but possessing enough vision and finesse to avoid being pigeon-holed as just a pure power back. Dillon is capable of handling heavy workloads and wearing down defenses, but there is a concern from evaluators that it's taken a physical toll on him. He's a disciplined runner who trusts his blocking scheme and follows his rush track. He's a good one-cut runner with below-average wiggle but natural power to create yards after contact. Dillon will find more space as he faces fewer loaded boxes as a pro, but dropping weight and adding quickness could be the difference between a future as a committee back or starter.

Most mock drafts have Dillon going later in the draft, usually somewhere in rounds 5-7. Other scouts have concerns about his pass catching ability. Based on his results throught the first few days of the NFL Combine, Dillon's draft stock has to be on the rise.