AJ Dillon Becomes Brand Ambassador For Motts Apple Sauce

A partnership years in the making, Dillon becomes partners with a company he has talked about for years.

It seems to be a perfect match. On Thursday, former Boston College, and current Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon announced that he is now a brand ambassador with Motts Applesauce. The second year NFL running back tweeted out:

"I’ve been waiting for this day for a while now and am excited to announce that I have partnered with @Motts for this upcoming season to become their first ever NFL ambassador! My family and I have loved Mott’s for years and I am so excited to be apart of the #MottsTeam #thesauce"

Dillon's history with apple sauce has been well documented. During his time in Chestnut Hill he told reporters at the ACC Kickoff in 2019 how much he loved the snack. David Hale tweeted "AJ Dillon says he started eating apple sauce at Thanksgiving in 7th grade because they didn't have cranberry. Now he eats it all the time, including putting it on Mac & Cheese. Has already had 2 cups & a squeeze pouch today."

The burly running back leaned into the nickname tweeting "I am going by “the sauce” from here on out because of my love for motts applesauce." His Twitter handle has reflected the changed named since this announcement.

Now, the partnership is official, and Dillon will be Motts applesauce's first ambassador. This is one of those examples though that Dillon could have benefited earlier if NIL (name, image and likeness) existed when he was in college.

What do you think of AJ Dillon's newest partnership? Talk about it with other Boston College fans on our free Maroon and Gold message board.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com