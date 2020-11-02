SI.com
Report: Former BC RB AJ Dillon Tests Positive for COVID-19

A.J. Black

Former Boston College running back and current Green Bay Packers rookie AJ Dillon has tested positive according to a source close to Tom Pelissero. He tweeted the following:

Dillon came to Boston College in 2017, a highly touted four star recruit out of Lawrence Academy. He chose the Eagles after decommitting from Michigan, who planned on playing him as a linebacker.

He exploded with a monster freshman year showing in which he ran for 1,589 yards and 14 touchdowns. His coming out party was against Louisville, where he outdueled reigning Heisman trophy winner Lamar Jackson, rushing for 274 yards and four touchdowns in a big Boston College win. Dillon finished his first season rushing for 100 yards in five straight games.

Dillon had a down year in 2018, after a strong start. Early in the season he suffered a leg injury and never seemed the same running back for the remainder of the season. He was easier to take down, and lacked the burst he showed the year before. Even with the injury. Dillon still rushed for 1108 yards and 10 touchdowns and only missed two games. 

In his final year with the Eagles, th 2019 season, there was hope that Dillon would be at full strength and able to carry the Boston College offense once again. The Eagles running back did just that, to the tune of 1,685 rushing yards, and 14 touchdowns. He looked dynamic again, consistently shedding tackles and breaking away from defenders. Dillon had two monster games rushing for over 200 yards against Syracuse and NC State. He broke almost every Boston College rushing record including yards with 4,382 yards, and touchdowns (40).

He was drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft this past year. 

Through the first six games of his career Dillon has 23 rushes for 97 yards, an average of 4.2 yards a game. He is currently third on the Packers depth chart, behind Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. Green Bay currently leads the NFC North, with a 5-2 record. 

Comments (8)
No. 1-4
DoubleGolden68
DoubleGolden68

I was wondering what happened as he did well in GB's first drive as he got some decent yardage and caught a pass. But didn't play again. I wonder if he showed Covid symptoms.

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

Everyone gets it in different ways, saying it is "overblown" is silly. Did you read Xavier Thomas's comments today? Or Von Miller? Yeah some get it like you do, and others get it and suffer.

Mk_Ultra
Mk_Ultra

My wife and I had COVID-19, don't mean any disrespect to the people who died from it but the virus is extremely overblown. My wife and I had very mild flu symptoms and were over it in a few days. The media and politicians need to stop treating this like airborne EBOLA, the coverage is getting absurd.

NewtonBus
NewtonBus

aw man, Wisconsin strikes back

