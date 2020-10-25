SI.com
BCBulletin
Big Opportunity for AJ Dillon Today

A.J. Black

Former Boston College running back AJ Dillon could see the lions share of rushes today. According to reports, Packers leading running back Aaron Jones will miss the game due to injury. Dillon is the third running back on the depth chart, behind Jones and Jamaal Williams. But he may see more carries today as the Packers have used two backs through a majority of the season.

Dillon came to Boston College in 2017, a highly touted four star recruit out of Lawrence Academy. He chose the Eagles after decommitting from Michigan, who planned on playing him as a linebacker.

He exploded with a monster freshman year showing in which he ran for 1,589 yards and 14 touchdowns. His coming out party was against Louisville, where he outdueled reigning Heisman trophy winner Lamar Jackson, rushing for 274 yards and four touchdowns in a big Boston College win. Dillon finished his first season rushing for 100 yards in five straight games.

Dillon had a down year in 2018, after a strong start. Early in the season he suffered a leg injury and never seemed the same running back for the remainder of the season. He was easier to take down, and lacked the burst he showed the year before. Even with the injury. Dillon still rushed for 1108 yards and 10 touchdowns and only missed two games. 

In the 2019 season, there was hope that Dillon would be at full strength and able to carry the Boston College offense once again. The Eagles running back did just that, to the tune of 1,685 rushing yards, and 14 touchdowns. He looked dynamic again, consistently shedding tackles and breaking away from defenders. Dillon had two monster games rushing for over 200 yards against Syracuse and NC State. He broke almost every Boston College rushing record including yards with 4,382 yards, and touchdowns (40).

He was drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft this past year. 

His Green Bay Packers will face off with with the Houston Texans today at 1pm EST on Fox. 

