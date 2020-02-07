AJ Dillon Invited To NFL Combine

Boston College star running back AJ Dillon will be heading to the NFL Combine later this month. The running back who just completed his junior season with the Eagles will be the lone Boston College representative at the event.

Dillon who ran for 4,382 yards and 38 rushing touchdowns was a highly recruit 4* running back who originally had committed to Michigan when he came out of high school in 2017. However head coach Steve Addazio was able to flip him to the Eagles, and he enrolled that fall.

Quickly Dillon became an attraction for the Eagles. In his first start against Louisville he ran for 272 yards and four touchdowns against Louisville, outdueling Lamar Jackson on the road. He continued to make highlight plays for the Eagles, rushing for 1589 yards and 14 touchdowns his freshman season.

His sophomore year was a bit of an up and down year as he was hampered with a leg injury for most of the year which limited some of his explosiveness. However even with the injury he finished the year with 1108 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In his final season, the physical AJ Dillon returned as he formed the "Buffalo Boys" along with 240 pound back David Bailey. The tandem were dynamic, and Dillon rushed for a career best 1685 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 5.85 yards a carry. During his junior campaign he broke the Boston College all time rushing and touchdown records, cementing his legacy amongst the program. After the regular season was over he declared for the NFL draft

Dillon needs to have a strong combine as he currently has been projected to be a 4th-7th round draft pick. However if he can run a good 40 and do well in the events his stock should rise.

The NFL Combine will be held from February 24- March 1 in Indianapolis