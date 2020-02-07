BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

AJ Dillon Invited To NFL Combine

A.J. Black

Boston College star running back AJ Dillon will be heading to the NFL Combine later this month. The running back who just completed his junior season with the Eagles will be the lone Boston College representative at the event. 

Dillon who ran for 4,382 yards and 38 rushing touchdowns was a highly recruit 4* running back who originally had committed to Michigan when he came out of high school in 2017. However head coach Steve Addazio was able to flip him to the Eagles, and he enrolled that fall.

Quickly Dillon became an attraction for the Eagles. In his first start against Louisville he ran for 272 yards and four touchdowns against Louisville, outdueling Lamar Jackson on the road. He continued to make highlight plays for the Eagles, rushing for 1589 yards and 14 touchdowns his freshman season.

His sophomore year was a bit of an up and down year as he was hampered with a leg injury for most of the year which limited some of his explosiveness. However even with the injury he finished the year with 1108 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In his final season, the physical AJ Dillon returned as he formed the "Buffalo Boys" along with 240 pound back David Bailey. The tandem were dynamic, and Dillon rushed for a career best 1685 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 5.85 yards a carry. During his junior campaign he broke the Boston College all time rushing and touchdown records, cementing his legacy amongst the program.  After the regular season was over he declared for the NFL draft

Dillon needs to have a strong combine as he currently has been projected to be a 4th-7th round draft pick. However if he can run a good 40 and do well in the events his stock should rise. 

The NFL Combine will be held from February 24- March 1 in Indianapolis

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 Spring Preview: Biggest Questions Are At Most Critical Position, The Quarterbacks

There are so many questions for Boston College at quarterback, who will start?

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College National Signing Day: Open Thread

Any surprises for the Eagles?

A.J. Black

by

UCLAEagle

Ky Bowman Signs NBA Contract with Golden State Warriors

Former Boston College guard Ky Bowman has found a home in the NBA

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Hafley Previews The Future Of Boston College Recruiting

What does the future of Boston College recruiting look like?

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Jeff Hafley Talks About BC's Small Recruiting Class, Sprint To National Signing Day

Eagles bring in trio to complete class

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Late Duke Surge Fends Off Boston College Upset Bid 63-55

No upset for the Eagles, who fall to Duke

A.J. Black

by

Ct33

Reanalyzing the 2016 Boston College Football Recruiting Class

What did the class of 2016 actually bring for Boston College?

A.J. Black

by

UCLAEagle

Boston College Football Will Have Open Locker Rooms After Games

New access for BC reporters will lead to more access for BC fans

A.J. Black

Eagles Playing Stellar Defense and Lead Duke 24-21 at Halftime

Can BC hold the lead in the second half?

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. Duke: Preview and Prediction

Can the Eagles shock the Blue Devils?

A.J. Black