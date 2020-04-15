A.J. Dillon Speaks On NFL Combine, Preparing During COVID-19, and the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is only a week away, an event that will be held virtually as the rest of the world is locked down due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Boston College running back A.J. Dillon's path to the draft had to take a drastically different approach than the one he envisioned all winter. Currently holed away in Orange County, California, Dillon talked with the media this week about his journey, and what he expects when he hears his name called in the NFL Draft.

Fortunately, the league was able to get their yearly NFL Combine off in February before the outbreak stalled the country. Dillon wowed scouts and coaches with a blistering 4.5 40 yard dash, and showcased his strength with 23 reps on the bench press. He did this all while weighing a burly 247 pounds with just seven percent body fat. And for those doubting Dillon's pass catching ability? He didn't drop a single pass during his reps. "I know I am in good standing," Dillon said on his combine performance. "I did everything I could. My tapes speaks for itself."

But this is where the normalcy on his journey ended. In the middle of March, the world stopped as COVID-19 shut down almost everything. Dillon's world was suddenly changed, and he was forced to adapt his plans. Originally he had planned to go from the combine back to Connecticut, then on to Boston College where he could work out. He hoped to continue to impress scouts by holding his Pro Day at the Fish Field House, and wrap up his draft prep by traveling across the country to meet with interested NFL teams. With all of the precautions put in place, these plans were all scrapped.

Instead of being closer to home the physical running back is located in Orange County, California. He continues to prepare for the NFL Draft, on the west coast. Staying in shape is still an important part of Dillon's life. "Wake up, eat some breakfast, do some body workouts," he explained. "Sit up, push ups, I try to do 500 a week. TRX, whole body system I have been following. I try to run when I can." With his gym, and trainer no longer accessible (at least face to face), Dillon has been also doing stair runs but does admit "it's a lot tougher than when you have trainers"

On April 23rd the NFL Draft will kick off on three networks, and for Boston College's star running back that time is slowly ticking away. "The more I pay attention to when the draft is, the slower the day gets," Dillon joked. When draft day arrives, a moment that he has been waiting for his whole life, he won't get to have his big moment with his family. If he had his wish, Dillon would be at a restaurant with his big family celebrating the moment. Instead he will be in California, with a friend, and of course his Mom will be with him on Facetime.

Even though he is off on the west coast, far away from Connecticut, technology has been vital for Dillon. He speaks to his mother almost daily on Facetime, someone he has been very close with during the NFL Draft process. He has also been in touch with some of his former BC teammates, like Arizona defensive end Zach Allen, Atlanta guard Chris Lindstrom, and Detroit safety Will Harris. The trio have helped out Dillon, giving him advice and feedback on the draft process. He's even been letting off steam playing video games with offensive lineman Christian Mahogany and wide receiver Kobay White, both of whom are in different parts of the country.

While everything around him has changed, AJ Dillon is ready to take on any challenge put in front of him, he's been doing it his whole career. "I've gone through some of the most adverse situations a running back could see," he explained. "75% of my runs were against a stacked box." He credits Boston College for getting him to this position, and looks back fondly at his time at the Heights. "It means everything to me," Dillon explained. "I genuinely can say I love BC. I'll be back to finish up my degree."

And even though the coaching staff that worked with him has changed, Dillon feels that Jeff Hafley and his new staff have the program going in the right direction, "Excited, big buzz around the program. I know the guys are locked in."

For Dillon, the conditions are different than he expected, but he is ready for his big moment. "All the hard work, the people supporting me, it will probably be the best day of my life," he concluded. "I'll be ready to work, with whatever team it is."

