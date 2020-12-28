AJ Dillon Scores First Two NFL Touchdowns in Big Win Over Titans

It was a big game on Sunday night for the Green Bay Packers rookie, who helped his team put away the

It was a big night at Lambeau Field for rookie running back AJ Dillon who scored his first two touchdowns in the NFL. Working as the primary back in snowy conditions, Dillon looked like the powerful running back he was at Boston College, plowing for 124 yards and a 5.9 yards per carry in the 40-14 win. The rookie out-dueled star back Derrick Henry who finished the game with just 98 yards, and was held out of the endzone.

Dillon's first carry was a 30 yard scamper late in the third quarter, highlighted with the speed and breakaway ability that defined his time in Chestnut Hill. The run ended with a Lambeau Leap (unfortunately with no one there to catch him)

Less than a quarter later, Dillon showcased his power running ability, blasting his way to the end zone from seven yards out.

After the game quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke out the play of his rookie running back.

“It was a surprise,” Rodgers said, via Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com. “Not that we didn’t think he could do this, but we just hadn’t seen it. I remember I liked his attitude, I liked you started seeing his swag come out, the confidence. It’s fun to see for a back, and he was bringing it. He was finishing runs the way that he really hasn’t up until this point.”

According to ESPN, Dillon is the youngest players in Packers history to score two touchdowns and rush for 100 yards in a game.

This was easily the biggest game of the season for Dillon, who missed a substantial part of the season recovering from COVID-19. With the tundra at Lambeau now frozen, and the temperatures dropping, he could be well on his way to becoming a crucial piece in the Green Bay Packers playoff run.

