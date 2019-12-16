Ryan Day: Would Be "Very Very Surprised" If Al Washington Became New Boston College DC

Earlier today new head coach Jeff Hafley talked about his process for considering new coordinators and coaches for his staff. He wanted a mix of coaches he knew and trusted, and new coaches who could push him. Today during a press conference, his Ohio State head coach Ryan Day spoke on a rumor regarding former Boston College coach and player Al Washington:

Washington, who was a Special Teams coach before he took positions at Cincinnati and Michigan recently moved on to Ohio State as their linebackers coach under current BC head coach Jeff Hafley. When he left BC it was rumored that he wanted to be closer to home in the midwest, which could be part of the reason he is staying on in Columbus. Or with Hafley gone he could be in line for a promotion within the staff.

Another name to watch out for is former Boston College co-DC Anthony Campanile. He is an excellent recruiter, knows the school, and is primed to take the next jump to defensive coordinator soon.