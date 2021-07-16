Alec Lindstrom Named To Athlon All American Team

Boston College center Alec Lindstrom continued to rack up more honors, as he was named preseason All American (third team) by Athlon Sports.

Lindstrom has had a busy offseason with Pro Football Focus naming him first team All ACC, and All American by Phil Steele. The graduate student is considered by most pundits to be one of the top centers in the country heading in to the 2021 season.

After a big year in 2020, Lindstrom was just the second Boston College center to garner All-ACC first-team honors last season, joining Andy Gallik (2014). He was one of three players to take all 785 offensive snaps in 2020. He was part of a unit that started all 11 games together and held up for the third-ranked passing attack in the ACC at 284.2 yards per game. (per BCEagles.com).

Next week is the ACC Kickoff media event, that will be attended by head coach Jeff Hafley along with Zion Johnson, Phil Jurkovec and Marcus Valdez. One of the events that comes out of the two day affair is the selection of the preseason All ACC team. Expect Lindstrom to be honored yet again.

