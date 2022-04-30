Alec Lindstrom Signs UDFA deal with Dallas Cowboys

Boston College center Alec Lindstrom signed an UDFA deal with the Dallas Cowboys . The Massachusetts native was not taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. Zion Johnson who was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 17th overall pick in the first round was the lone BC selection.

The Dudley, MA native was a multi year starter at center for the Eagles, while being named All ACC the previous two seasons. He started every game as a junior and senior.

Lindstrom joins his older brother Chris in the NFL.

Staff writer Mitchell Wolfe gave the following scouting report:

“In the NFL, Alec Lindstrom projects as a backup center in a zone-blocking offense. Lindstrom has an excellent mental makeup, both from a processing and competitive standpoint. He is at his best when executing Combo blocks where he can work in tandem with a guard. He gives consistent effort throughout his assignments and to the end of the game, even when he is struggling. Lindstrom is also a very solid pass blocker, setting the pre-snap assignments and picking up line games. He moves well at the top of the pocket and is able to survive against most rushers.

Overall, Lindstrom lacks some of the physical tools necessary for succeeding in the NFL. He has issues with flexibility and balance, bending at his back instead of sinking with his hips. This prevents him from maintaining his anchor in pass protection and from getting a significant push in the run game. This ties into his already extant lack of play strength. Lindstrom struggles to sustain his blocks, as his opponents frequently slough him off and make plays on the ballcarrier.

With that being said, Lindstrom still has the movement skills and ability to block in space that will make him effective in a zone-blocking scheme. Relying on his mental acuity and understanding of schemes/assignments, he should be a serviceable backup that can play in the NFL for a long time. If he is flanked by good guards, he should be an effective if unremarkable NFL player. “