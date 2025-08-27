Video of Ravens Informing UDFAs They Made Team Is the Best Thing You'll See All Day
Every year, after the NFL draft, a few rookie prospects who weren't selected are lucky enough to sign with a team anyway. For many of these undrafted free agents, their journey ends during the preseason or on cutdown day, when the team trims its active roster to 53. But for a lucky few, the dream continues.
On Wednesday, the Ravens shared a heartwarming video of three of their UDFAs—Jay Higgins, a linebacker out of Iowa; Reuben Lowery, a safety out of the University of Tennessee Chattanooga; and Keyon Martin, a cornerback out of the University of Louisiana—finding out they made the 53-man roster. And given the emotions surrounding the news, it's as touching a video as they come.
Take a peek below:
"Those guys clearly seized the opportunity every single day," general manager Eric DeCosta said Wednesday afternoon, referring to the three rookies. "They earned it. Didn't go into this time of the year expecting three undrafted guys to make it, it hasn't happened in a long time. I think our defense is pretty talented ... so for three guys to make it speaks to what those young men did."
Wishing these three the best of luck on their journey ahead.