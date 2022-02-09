Three Boston College Players Invited to 2022 NFL Combine

A trio of Eagles will be heading to the NFL Combine at the end of the month

Three Boston College players, who are entering the draft, were officially invited to the 2022 NFL Combine on Wednesday. Linebacker Isaiah Graham Mobley and offensive linemen Zion Johnson and Alec Lindstrom were invited to represent the Eagles at the event.

The NFL Combine will be held from February 28-March 7 2022, at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It can be viewed on the NFL Network

Alec Lindstrom Center

Lindstrom, had a strong senior season with the Eagles. He was named to multiple All American teams this past season. (The Sporting News All-America second team, AP All-America second team, CBS Sports/247Sports All-America second team). Per the school Lindstrom repeated as the ACC's top center for the second straight season, becoming the first BC center to be named to the All-ACC first team twice. Lindstrom has the No. 3 pass blocking grade in the country at center (84.6) according to Pro Football Focus and allowed just one sack and two quarterback hits in 2021. He is rated the No. 5 center for the 2022 NFL Draft by ESPN's Todd McShay.

Zion Johnson Offensive Lineman

Johnson, recently finished an incredible week at the Reese's Senior Bowl where he earned MVP honors for the National Team for his work during the week. He is projected as a guard, where he was named an All American (Walter Camp All-America, AP All-America, ESPN All-America, Reese’s Senior Bowl All-America, CBS Sports/247Sports All-America second team, PFF All-America honorable mention). Projected to be a first round draft pick, Johnson's stock has skyrocketed of late.

Isaiah Graham Mobley Linebacker

Graham Mobley came to Boston College as a transfer in 2021 from Temple, where he was a multi year starter.He played in nine games for the Eagles the past season at middle linebacker, opposite Kam Arnold. During his time with BC, the King of Prussia, PA native was responsible for 52 tackles (34 solo), and a quarterback hurry. He missed three games due to injury, and was replaced by true freshman Bryce Steele in those games. Vinny DePalma also played a major role at linebacker throughout the season.

Between his time with the Eagles and Owls, Mobley amassed 203 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Injuries during his final two seasons with the Owls forced him to miss games in both seasons.

