Boston College Quarter-Century Team: Wide Receiver

Yesterday, BC Bulletin unveiled their first entry into the quarter century team, with our selection of running back William Green. It was an incredibly tough choice, as the Eagles have had some prolific runners over the past twenty five years who have put up huge moments and even bigger numbers. Today, we look at a position that hasn't produced much in terms of NFL caliber talent, but have still left their mark, the wide receiving group.

Boston College has never been a program that attracted elite wide receiver talent. Instead what the program has been known for is recruiting high character, hard working wide outs who may not be flashy but get the job done. The past six years the emphasis has been on the run, so we looked further back to find our selections.

Here are our two selections:

Richie Gunnell | 2006-2009

When he left the Heights in 2009 Richie Gunnell was the all time leader in receiving yards (2,459) and fourth in TDs (18). He benefited playing for the Eagles under Jeff Jagodzinski and offensive coordinator Dana Bible/Steve Logan with one of BC's greatest passing attacks. But don't discount his talent and his role in those offenses. During the 2007 season, Gunnell was the go to receiver for Matt Ryan, a frequent target in big spots. In the biggest game of the season against Virginia Tech, he had the first touchdown to bring the Eagles within striking distance of the Hokies in Blacksburg.

That was not the only memorable catch for Gunnell in 2007, as he had an incredible game winning catch against Clemson to give the Eagles a huge victory over the Tigers in Death Valley and secure their spot in the ACC Championship game.

Gunnell truly was a great wide receiver, but he was a dynamic punt returner for the Eagles. He flashed good quickness and agility. In 2008 he had an electric punt return that led to touchdown that was a difference maker in a big win over #17 Virginia Tech in an ACC Championship rematch in Chestnut Hill.

In 2008 Gunnell wasn't as big of a focus on the offense, which now without Ryan didn't throw the ball as often. He still had a solid year however with 49 catches for 551 yards and four touchdowns. However, in his senior season, Gunnell again erupted, connecting with new quarterback Dave Shinskie, matching his 2007 output with 60 catches for 800 yards and seven touchdowns.

Gunnell was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, but was cut in training camp. He went on to become a coach at Marian High School and Tufts before rejoining the Eagles in 2016 as the wide receivers coach. Gunnell was the interim head coach after Steve Addazio was fired and was named running backs coach for Jeff Hafley this winter.

Alex Amidon| 2010-2013

No player had such a quiet impact as Alex Amidon in 2012-2013. Over the two seasons, the surprisingly quick wide out had 156 catches and 2242 receiving yards.

An unheralded recruit from Connecticut, this two star recruit came to Boston College with only a handful of offers, the only really significant one being from Syracuse.During his first two years on campus he played as a backup, only grabbing a handful of catches, though he showed glimpses of what he was capable of doing. Like this catch in 2010, where Amidon took a big lick, but still held on to the ball.

Amidon exploded onto the scene his junior campaign. In a forgettable season, Amidon stood out. He grabbed a team record 78 balls, for 1210 yards. He had three huge games with nine catches or more, including 10 against Wake Forest and Miami.

In his senior season, he became one of the best wide receivers in the ACC. He was able to do this with Chase Rettig completing nearly half his passes to him. Cornerbacks knew what was coming, either a run to running back Andre Williams or a pass to Amidon, and over and over again they couldn't stop it. Against Clemson in a surprisingly close battle, Amidon was able to rip off six catches for 121 yards. On a team that wasn't very balanced on offense, Amidon was able to provide just enough to the passing game to open up some holes for Williams. He finished his career at Chestnut Hill as the all time leader in receptions with 191, yards with 2,800, and sixth in touchdowns.

Amidon never pursued a career in the NFL, but left his mark on the Boston College program, including multiple spots in the record book.

Honorable Mention: Grant Adams| 2000-2004

