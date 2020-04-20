Today BC Bulletin kicks off our selections for the Boston College Quarter Century Team. Our first selection might have been the most difficult, the running back position. This was especially difficult because as a program they have relied heavily on the run game for large portions of the past twenty five years. There were three backs that made our final consideration, AJ Dillon, Andre Williams and William Green. But after some contemplation, and reviewing all of their stellar careers we made our decision.

William Green is out first selection on our Boston College Quarter Century Team

Running Back

William Green | 1998-2001

Green, an Atlantic City, New Jersey native came to Boston College in 1998 after a very tough childhood. As a teen he lost both of his parents to AIDS by the time he hit 14, and shortly after separated from his siblings. He redshirted his freshman year before becoming a short yardage back in 1999 behind starter Cedric Washington. But even with his limited touches, he still was able to show flashes of what was to come, averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

In 2000 Green exploded on to the scene at Boston College. Showing flash and power, the sophomore was able to rush for 1,164 yards and 15 touchdowns on way to become a First Team All Big East honoree. His biggest game came against Rutgers when he rushed for 223 yards and 2 touchdowns on just 22 carries. Below is a clip from WePlayed from the 2000 season. What is so impressive about Green is his athleticism. He has speed unlike anyone that has been an everyday running back for the Eagles, and he effortlessly changes direction on his run. While Dillon and Williams used brute strength to shake defenders, Green would just deke them with his incredible agility.

2001 was the year that William Green became a star. In one of his biggest games, against Notre Dame he scored two long touchdowns of 70 and 71 yards. During his junior campaign he rushed for 100 or more yards in nine of 10 games and 200 yards in two games. That season the Eagles went 8-4 and finished the season 25th in the AP Poll. However, Green's off the field activities caught up with him, as he was suspended for the big game against #1 Miami. The Eagles ended up losing that game, one that they could have possibly have won if Green had played.

But Green's career with the Eagles did end on a high note, as his last minute touchdown was the big moment in their Music City Bowl win over Georgia 20-16. Green was named MVP of the game. That was not the only hardware that he earned that season, as he was also named Big East Offensive Player of the Year, Consensus First Team All American, and was named to the Big East First Team All Conference. He finished his career at Boston College with 2,974 yards, 36 total touchdowns and averaging 5.9 yards per carry. (Dillon and Williams both averaged 5.2)

He decided to leave Boston College after his junior season, and declared for the 2002 NFL Draft where he was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the first round the 16th pick. Green had a very disappointing pro career, only rushing for 2,109 yards during a four year career that was hampered by injury and multiple drug suspensions. However, post football Green appears to have found himself and turned his life around. He is now a motivation speaker and minister who travels the country to talks to youth about his trials and tribulations.

Honorable Mention: Andre Williams | 2010-2013.

Just squeaking in over AJ Dillon, Williams 2013 season might be one of the greatest single seasons in Boston College. He rushed for 2,177 yards and 18 touchdowns, and carried BC's offense to seven wins. And remember, this year came right after Frank Spaziani's 2012 squad lost 10 games.

