Colts Tackle Anthony Castonzo Out For Steelers Game

The Indianapolis Colts will be without star left tackle Anthony Castonzo according to reports with an ankle injury. This news comes off of reports that he would have been questionable in the big show against The former Boston College star, and first round draft pick has been playing with a sprained MCL for most of the season.

It has been a big year for Castonzo and the Indianapolis offensive line, which ranks second in the NFL in sacks allowed. Unfortunately for the Colts, Castonzo won't be the only offensive lineman missing the game. Fellow tackle Braden Smith will also be out for the game which could have massive playoff implications for the team.

During his time at Boston College, Castonzo was a starter his freshman year (the first o-lineman to do since Paul Zukauskas). He broke the school record starting with 54 starts during his time in Chestnut Hill. In 2007 he was named freshman team All American for his work protecting Matt Ryan. His sophomore year he switched to left tackle where he continued to produce and he was named second team All-ACC. His junior campaign in 2009 led to Castonzo winning the SI.com All-America honorable mention and was named All-ACC first-team selection. In his final year with the Eagles he was key in a rushing attack led by running back Montel Harris.

Castonzo was drafted in the first round in 2010 by the Indianapolis Colts, and prior to the 2020 season signed a two year $33 million dollar deal with the team.

