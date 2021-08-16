Sports Illustrated home
Boston College Receives Votes in AP Top 25 Poll

The Eagles did not start season in Top 25 which is no surprise, but did receive votes
Author:

The Associated Press released their preseason Top 25 poll on Monday. Boston College was not ranked, but did appear in the “receiving votes” section of the poll. Alabama, Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia were the top five teams in order.

The Tigers are the only top 25 team on Boston College’s schedule this season. NC State, who like the Eagles received votes also plays Jeff Hafley’s squad later this season.

The Eagles open their 2021 schedule on September 4th against Colgate.

The Full Top 25:

  1. Alabama
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Clemson
  4. Ohio State
  5. Georgia
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Iowa State
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Notre Dame
  10. North Carolina
  11. Oregon
  12. Wisconsin
  13. Florida
  14. Miami
  15. USC
  16. LSU
  17. Indiana
  18. Iowa
  19. Penn State
  20. Washington
  21. Texas
  22. Coastal Carolina
  23. Lousiana
  24. Utah
  25. Arizona State

Boston College has not been ranked since 2018. Could this change in 2021?

