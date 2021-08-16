Boston College Receives Votes in AP Top 25 Poll

The Eagles did not start season in Top 25 which is no surprise, but did receive votes

The Associated Press released their preseason Top 25 poll on Monday. Boston College was not ranked, but did appear in the “receiving votes” section of the poll. Alabama, Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia were the top five teams in order.

The Tigers are the only top 25 team on Boston College’s schedule this season. NC State, who like the Eagles received votes also plays Jeff Hafley’s squad later this season.

The Eagles open their 2021 schedule on September 4th against Colgate.

The Full Top 25:

Alabama Oklahoma Clemson Ohio State Georgia Texas A&M Iowa State Cincinnati Notre Dame North Carolina Oregon Wisconsin Florida Miami USC LSU Indiana Iowa Penn State Washington Texas Coastal Carolina Lousiana Utah Arizona State

Boston College has not been ranked since 2018. Could this change in 2021?

