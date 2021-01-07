Former BC Defensive Coordinator Don Brown Hired by Arizona Wildcats

It didn't take long for former Michigan and Boston College defensive coordinator Don Brown to find a new home. The University of Arizona announced that Brown will be the new defensive coordinator on new head coach Jedd Fisch's staff.

Brown who was BC's defensive coordinator from 2013-2015 put together a legendary defense in Chestnut Hill in his final season. In a year marred by a terrible offense and 3-9 record, the Eagles were still able to finish the season with the top defense in the country. He was relatively successful for the Michigan Wolverines, but his squad struggled mightily in 2020 and finished 84th in the country. Instead of moving on from Jim Harbaugh, they allowed the head coach to fire his coordinator.

Moving to Arizona is big news for Boston College recruiting. While the school itself is an attractive program in a great location, this might neutralize whatever recruiting power Don Brown had over the New England area. Telling kids in this area that they could play for a historic powerhouse like Michigan could be alluring to some recruits, and was a big reason why Brown had so much success getting them to Ann Arbor. I just don't see that translating to Arizona, a school on the other side of the country that hasn't had the same successes.

