Another Transfer Target Linked to Boston College

Temple defensive end transfer Arnold Ebiketie may be another name that Boston College could be linked to.

Ebiketie, a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining is originally from Silver Spring, Maryland. This season he led the Owls in TFL, sacks (4 in seven games), and forced fumbles (3). Against USF he scored the game winning a touchdown, a fumble recovery that also earned him AAC Defensive Player of the Week. He was second team All AAC this season before announcing that he was entering the transfer portal.

Boston College continues to work on the defensive side of the ball, as they have already added Isaiah Graham Mobley (also from Temple) and Jaiden Lars-Woodbey from Florida State. The Eagles currently have Marcus Valdez and Shitta Sillah with experience, and there is a possibility that Brandon Barlow could return as well. Max Roberts has already declared for the NFL Draft. The Eagles front four had their moments last year but struggled at other times.

BC Bulletin will continue to monitor the transfer portal and provide updates and possible targets.

