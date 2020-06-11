The publication Athlon Sports released their 2020 All ACC Preseason team, and eight Boston College Eagles made their list. Incredibly, four offensive linemen were part of that list.

2020 Athlon Sports Preseason All-ACC Selections

First-Team Offense

OL Ben Petrula

OL Tyler Vrabel

Second-Team Offense

RB David Bailey

C Alec Lindstrom

OL Zion Johnson

Second-Team Defense

LB Max Richardson

Third-Team Offense

TE Hunter Long

Third-Team Specialists

KR Travis Levy

Vrabel, who started all 13 games at left tackle for the Eagles as a redshirt freshman, was named All-ACC honorable mention by the league’s coaches and media last season. He was also named to Athletic's All Freshman team. Ben Petrula, has been a consistent force on the offensive line the previous three seasons going between center and tackle. He only allowed one sack last year and made All ACC honors as well.

David Bailey had a big season running for 844 yards rushing and seven touchdowns mostly as AJ Dillon's backup. A physical and punishing back, Bailey looks to be the feature back in Jeff Hafley's offense. Zion Johnson as mentioned earlier today is a fantastic find by Steve Addazio, who in one season won three ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week awards, and didn't allow a single sack. Alec Lindstrom was All ACC Third team as a first year starter and only missed one snap in 2019.

Max Richardson had a big year in 2019 and could be heading for a bigger one in 2020. The Eagles defensive playmaker was All ACC second team last year, and was a leader on their defense leading the ACC in solo tackles. Hunter Long is a receiving threat for BC, and with a more balanced offense could be heading towards a bigger year than 2019 when he had 28 receptions for 510 yards. Travis Levy led the Eagles in all purpose yards in 2019.

