BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Eight Eagles Make Athlon Sports All ACC Preseason Team

A.J. Black

The publication Athlon Sports released their 2020 All ACC Preseason team, and eight Boston College Eagles made their list. Incredibly, four offensive linemen were part of that list. 

2020 Athlon Sports Preseason All-ACC Selections

First-Team Offense

OL Ben Petrula

OL Tyler Vrabel

Second-Team Offense

RB David Bailey

C Alec Lindstrom

OL Zion Johnson

Second-Team Defense

LB Max Richardson

Third-Team Offense

TE Hunter Long

Third-Team Specialists

KR Travis Levy

Vrabel, who started all 13 games at left tackle for the Eagles as a redshirt freshman, was named All-ACC honorable mention by the league’s coaches and media last season. He was also named to Athletic's All Freshman team. Ben Petrula, has been a consistent force on the offensive line the previous three seasons going between center and tackle. He only allowed one sack last year and made All ACC honors as well. 

David Bailey had a big season running for 844 yards rushing and seven touchdowns mostly as AJ Dillon's backup. A physical and punishing back, Bailey looks to be the feature back in Jeff Hafley's offense. Zion Johnson as mentioned earlier today is a fantastic find by Steve Addazio, who in one season won three ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week awards, and didn't allow a single sack. Alec Lindstrom was All ACC Third team as a first year starter and only missed one snap in 2019.

Max Richardson had a big year in 2019 and could be heading for a bigger one in 2020. The Eagles defensive playmaker was All ACC second team last year, and was a leader on their defense leading the ACC in solo tackles. Hunter Long is a receiving threat for BC, and with a more balanced offense could be heading towards a bigger year than 2019 when he had 28 receptions for 510 yards. Travis Levy led the Eagles in all purpose yards in 2019. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College "Near The Top of My List" For '21 TE Jake Renda

The Eagles are in good shape with a tight end from IMG Academy, who could see his recruitment explode soon.

A.J. Black

NCAA Makes Steps For Return. What Does This Mean For Boston College?

NCAA football is working on a return what would that look like and how would it work in Boston.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Top 10 Breakout Eagles: No. 1 Offensive Lineman Zion Johnson

A transfer who exploded in the second half of 2019, Zion Johnson is set to have a huge year for the Eagles.

A.J. Black

Linebacker Trevin Wallace Is A Real Steal For Boston College

The Eagles landed Trevin Wallace, a recruit with no stars. But digging deeper you can find a recruit who has all the tools to be one of the best recruits in this class.

A.J. Black

'21 Athlete Jonas Sanker Commits To Boston College

Boston College landed their second commitment of the day, as athlete Jonas Sanker from Virginia pledged to the Eagles

A.J. Black

Boston College Lands Commitment From '21 LB Trevin Wallace

The Eagles landed another commitment, this time a linebacker from Georgia.

A.J. Black

ESPN Update on FPI Season Prediction for Boston College

ESPN's game predictor has BC going anywhere from 5-7 to 7-5 next year. We look at how they split up the games.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Recruiting Notebook: June 9, 2020

Boston College is on the recruiting trail, what are some of the offers, news and analysis associated with the Eagles

A.J. Black

Boston College Introduces Patrick Kraft as New Athletic Director

BC Athletics introduced the former Temple AD on a Zoom call with the media and important stake holders.

A.J. Black

by

BCDrew

How Tough Is Boston College's Football Schedule This Year?

A look at the schedule and the challenges that the new coaching staff could face.

A.J. Black