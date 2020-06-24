Introducing "The Morning Bulletin" Exclusively on Facebook

If you already follow BC Bulletin on Facebook you are well aware of our video feature that we release every weekday on the page. Over the past two months we have released a new "Morning Bulletin" , a kind of "mini-podcast" that hits on a variety of topics that include some that we create, and others that are from our mailbag from you, the reader.

In the past we have talked about:

Phil Jurkovec's eligibility



Hints on upcoming commitments

Challenges for the basketball coaches on the recruiting trail

Regional assignments for recruiting around the country

Whether I believe college football will return this year

Today, I included an example of our video, from today's Bulletin. We went a little off the beaten path talking about tailgating, but it was a topic that I thought many of you may enjoy especially with the news around the return of sports.

The Morning Bulletin has become one of the highlights for many fans over on the Facebook page, so make sure you do three things.

Head right over to Facebook by clicking and make sure you like the page to get those videos sent directly to your feed everyday

If you have a topic you want discussed make sure to either comment below or add it to any of our posts on Facebook.

Think of your fellow BC fans and friends, and send them the link as well. The bigger we can grow this community the more engaging and interesting it will become!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.