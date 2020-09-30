The BC Bulletin Podcast: Escaping Texas State and Previewing UNC

In today's episode, hosts AJ Black and Eric Hoffses break down BC's big win against a feisty Texas State program. They look at what went right, and what the Eagles will need to change moving forward. Special emphasis is placed on the play of the offensive line and secondary in our discussion.

They also preview Saturday's game against #12 UNC. The hosts look at why this game will be the toughest to date, but at least one of the hosts believes the Eagles are up to the challenge for the upset. They analyze the strengths of UNC, and look at some of the areas that the Eagles could exploit to pull off the win.

