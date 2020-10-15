SI.com
BCBulletin
The BC Bulletin Podcast Episode 5: The Pitt Thriller & Heading to VT

A.J. Black

In this week's episode of our regular podcast, Eric and AJ discuss the past weekend's thrilling win over the Pitt Panthers. We go over the strong play of the defense, and the incredible job Tem Lukabu and Jeff Hafley have done to turn that group around. We also look at Phil Jurkovec, Zay Flowers and the BC offense. 

It isn't all sunshine and roses this week though as we discuss the running game and offensive line. We discuss whether it is salvageable, and what Frank Cignetti has to do to make this part of the offense click. 

The hosts also preview the upcoming matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies. They discuss where the Eagles may have an advantage in this game, and what could be an issue.  Eric ends this segment with his prediction for Saturday's game. 

The podcast wraps up with a big edition of our mailbag. Thank you to all the readers and community members who submitted questions this week. Some of your topics were embedded into the general show, but many of you had questions that were included in this segment. 

The BC Bulletin podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and is now available on Spotify. Make sure to rate, subscribe and review the podcast, it will help other fans find our podcast. And make sure to recommend us to any of your BC family and friends.

But if you don't want to listen on an app, it can be listened to below by steaming it on our website.

