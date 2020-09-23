SI.com
BC Bulletin Podcast Episode Two: Recapping Duke and Previewing Texas State

A.J. Black

On Saturday, Boston College soundly defeated the Duke Blue Devils 26-6 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. This was the first win of the Jeff Hafley Era, and was marked by great play in all three phases of the game. 

In today's episode, AJ and Eric talk about the win and break down some of the individual performances that stood out. They look at Phil Jurkovec, a young quarterback who took a while to heat up, but when he did he gave Boston College fans something to be very excited about. They also talk about Hunter Long and Zay Flowers, two of the more impressive weapons in recent BC history. Also we look at the defense and discuss whether the five turnovers will be a fluke like last year's Virginia Tech game, or if Hafley has already turned the group into a strong unit. 

After discussing the Duke game, the hosts also talk about the upcoming Texas State game. They look at the next big question for Hafley, how he will prepare his team for a game that they should on paper easily win. Can he keep them focuses and ready to roll? 

BC Bulletin is cohosted by Eric Hoffses, longtime BC writer who has cohosted with me (AJ) on a number of different podcasts. He also has his own BBQ company that you need to check out if you are in the Massachusetts area. You can check him out on Twitter at @EJHoffses and on Instagram @HoffaBBQ

The BC Bulletin is now on Apple Podcasts! If you haven't already, go in and give us a five star review. It will help other BC fans find us. 

We will be on Spotify shortly, they approved us, we are just waiting for them to start publishing our podcasts.

Listen to episode two below!

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BCEagle1974
BCEagle1974

FITY

57-18

I want 4 td passes and more WR group participation!

GO EAGLES!

You guys should go! I'll wave to you!

