A Few Quick Site Updates

Get caught up on all the BC Bulletin updates going on with the site
We just wanted to give you a few site updates as we head into the next week.

* Our Community Feature is back! We now have an official messageboard/forum for BC Bulletin. Titled "Maroon and Gold Forums", it will be the go to place to talk with other Boston College fans in a typical forum format. It's completely free to register, and AJ and other staff will be there to communicate with as well. Head over and sign up right now to join the new community. 

* If you want to get the insider information on BC recruiting, along with interviews, analysis and evaluation of almost every recruit that the Eagles are targeting, become a BC Bulletin premium member. The first month is just a $1, and will give you access to all of our content along with our Discord Channel. Discord is a chat/messageboard style app that is very easy to use, and we will be giving updates, and tips on here that you won't find anywhere else. SIGN UP TODAY! 

* If you want to comment on our stories, we will still have that option, located below the ads. It's a different system now, so you will need to re-sign up to join. 

* If you haven't done so already, follow us on Facebook! This is the easiest way to get notified on BC news as it happens. Make sure if you have a Facebook profile that you are following or liking the BC Bulletin page!

* And finally you can find us on Twitter @BulletinBC, and @AJBlack_BC

