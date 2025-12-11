BC Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Every Player Leaving and Coming in for 2026 Season

The college football transfer portal does not officially open until Jan. 2, 2026, but players can already declare their intention of entering the portal and verbally announce that decision on social media.

Since the Boston College football program did not qualify for a bowl game this year—and was not even close to advancing to the 2026 College Football Playoff, for that matter—the Eagles immediately saw some former players jump into the portal after their 2025 season-finale win over Syracuse.

According to BC head coach Bill O’Brien on the Dec. 9 edition of “The Bill O’Brien” podcast, he met with approximately 112 players over a three-day period following the conclusion of his second year at the helm, individually discussing with each player whether or not they planned on returning.

“There’s some guys that are thinking about it, then there’s a few that said ‘I’m moving on,’” O’Brien said. “Those are mutual conversations, you know, like, some of them are. Look, I’m very honest with the players. I think the players will tell you, like, ‘We may not always agree with what he does, but he’s very upfront and honest with us.’”

O’Brien added: “And so I tell them, like, ‘Hey man, I don’t know how much you’re going to play here in the future. You can stay, like you’re more than welcome to stay, but if you wanna really play, like you wanna play next year, you probably need to think about transferring.’”

After having that conversation, O’Brien said that he directs the players over to Colin Shaffer, Boston College’s Associate Athletic Director for Compliance.

“Look, some guys want to go in the portal and kind of check out their options and maybe they would come back,” O’Brien said. “That’s the way it is too now. [That’s a possibility] with certain guys.”

Here is a list of every player who has decided to enter the portal when it opens, including a tracker of BC’s incoming portal pick-ups. The latter will not be updated until the transfer portal officially opens, nearly three weeks from now.

Boston College Football Transfer Portal Tracker:

Players Entering the Portal -

Ashton McShane | Defensive Back | Sophomore | 5-11, 194 lbs. | Dallas, Texas

McShane was the first player this offseason to plan to enter the portal, announcing his decision on Dec. 2. Chris Hummer of 247 Sports broke the news, and McShane confirmed the report by reposting it on his personal X—formerly known as Twitter—account.

In two seasons with the Eagles, McShane started in six games—all in 2024 as a true freshman—and appeared in 15. He totaled 20 tackles and four pass break-ups in 2024, in which BC went 7-5 in the regular season, but only posted two tackles this past year.

Daveon “Bam” Crouch | Linebacker | Senior | 6-1, 227 lbs. | Tampa, Fla.

Voted as a team captain in 2025, Crouch went from having his career-best performance in the Eagles season-opening win against Fordham, tallying six tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and a pick-six, to barely playing for the rest of the year.

While he started in all four games he suited up for, Crouch did not make a tremendous impact on the field, totaling just six tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, one quarterback hit (QBH) and one pass break-up (PBU) after the Fordham matchup.

As a junior in 2024, however, Crouch manufactured 77 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, three QBHs and three PBUs, which led the linebackers’ unit.

Jason Hewlett Jr. | Linebacker | Redshirt Sophomore | 6-3, 232 lbs. | Youngstown, Ohio

Hewlett started his career at Michigan before transferring to Chestnut Hill, Mass., for the 2025 season in the spring, but he only garnered nine tackles—seven of which came against Pittsburgh alone—in seven games played, including one start.

During his time with the Wolverines, Hewlett, a former four-star recruit as a prospect, per 247 Sports, appeared in eight games and tallied three tackles, two solo and one assisted.

Sterling Sanders | Defensive Line | Freshman | 6-4, 291 lbs. | Blythewood, S.C.

Sanders was graded a four-star recruit by 247Sports and a top-30 overall recruit from South Carolina in the class of 2025, but his playing time was limited to just one game this past year, in a win against Fordham on Aug. 30.

While Sanders received some playing time, he did not log a single statistic.

Dylan Lonergan | Quarterback | Redshirt Sophomore | 6-2, 211 lbs. | Snellville, Ga.

Arguably the biggest loss of the offseason, the Eagles’ primary signal caller in 2025 called it quits with the program after just one season on the Heights. Lonergan spent his first two collegiate seasons in Tuscaloosa, Ala., with the Crimson Tide before transferring to BC in December of 2024.

Appearing in 10 games this year with nine starts, Lonergan threw for over 2,000 yards and 12 touchdowns, but he was not guaranteed the starting job for 2026, according to O’Brien in the latest episode of his podcast.

Lonergan’s decision to re-enter the portal and seek a new home puts some pressure on O’Brien to find an adequate replacement in the portal with experience at the Power-Four level, because the current state of the Eagles’ quarterback room does not look too promising.

Jadon Lafontant | Offensive Line | Redshirt Freshman | 6-3, 321 lbs. | Stratford, Conn.

Lafontant appeared in just one game in 2025 after redshirting his freshman year.

The Brunswick School (Greenwich, Conn.) product was rated the 11th-best prospect in the state by 247 Sports in the class of 2023. Lafontant was a recruit of former BC head coach Jeff Hafley, not Bill O’Brien.

Nate Johnson III | Athlete | Junior | 5-9, 172 lbs. | St. Petersburg, Fla.

As a freshman in 2023, Johnson made eight appearances with one start, carrying the ball five times for 29 yards and making one catch. But he only suited up for one game in 2024, which allowed him to maintain a redshirt.

Johnson additionally practiced at cornerback during bowl prep before the 2024 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, but he did not register any participation.

Players Transferring in -

N/A (the portal does not open until Jan. 2, 2026).

