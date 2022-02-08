Ben Johnson Named Offensive Coordinator of Detroit Lions

The coaching carousel has finally slowed down, but a former Boston College coach is getting a promotion. Ben Johnson the Detroit Lions tight ends coach has been promoted to offensive coordinator by head coach Dan Campbell.

The 35 year old from North Carolina got his start in Chestnut Hill as a graduate assistant in 2009 under Frank Spaziani, but was promoted to the staff in 2011 to the tight ends coach in 2011. After the season, he joined the NFL as a offensive assistant under Joe Philbin, before working with the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends. He ended up in Detroit in 2019, and worked his way up since then.

Detroit Lions in 2021 Finished 3-13, and fired OC Anthony Lynn after the season

Johnson most recently was working with the Lions staff at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. During the week, he was the play caller for the American squad.

"I've been impressed with Ben from Day 1," Lions quarterback coach Mark Brunell said in December. "He has a lot of experience. He's been coaching in the NFL for 10 years. Still young — 35 years old — and he's been around a lot. I've learned a lot from Ben, and not just since the last couple weeks or whatever, but since the day I stepped foot on this facility. I've learned a lot from him as far as offensive football, passing game, coaching, and he's been around some good coaches. I'm fortunate that I get to be around him."

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC