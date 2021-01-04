Ben Petrula Announces Return To BC Football in '21

Senior lineman Ben Petrula announced today that he is returning to Boston College in '21. And he did it in a way only he could:

Petrula has been a staple on the Boston College offensive line for four years bouncing between center, tackle and guard. The St. Peter's Prep (NJ) native was a Freshman All American filling in at center for an injured Jon Baker, and 2nd Team All ACC in 2019 and 2020. The senior switched from tackle to guard last season, and has played all over the offensive line during his four years showcasing a versatility that is hard to find at his position. He is taking advantage of the free year that the NCAA is giving players, saying that '20 didn't count towards eligibility.

This is big news for the Eagles as they now return their entire starting offensive line in 2020. Earlier this winter Zion Johnson announced that he would be returning to Boston College as well. Alec Lindstrom, Tyler Vrabel and Christian Mahogany all are expected to return as well. For an offense looking to build on a strong 2020 season, having a consistent line could lead to even more success.

There are still quite a few names to keep an eye on, so stay tuned to BC Bulletin as we will break down any announcements as they arrive.

