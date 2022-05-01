Skip to main content

OL Ben Petrula Signs UDFA Deal with Cleveland Browns

Petrula is the third confirmed Eagle to sign an UDFA deal in the NFL

Boston College offensive lineman Ben Petrula has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns. The New Jersey native announced his decision on Twitter.

Screen Shot 2022-04-30 at 8.31.16 PM

Petrula who came to Boston College as a three star offensive lineman, left BC with the record for most games started by a player. During his time with the Eagles, he played up and down the line, starting as the center in 2017 where he was named to the All Freshman team by ESPN. In 2018 he moved over to tackle where he started 12 games, and was named All ACC honorable mention.

In 2019-21 he started every game for the Eagles at tackle, while earning All ACC second team honors in 2019 and 2020. 

BenPetrula

Boston College has seen three other players enter the NFL during this weekend. Zion Johnson, a guard was selected with the 17th pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in the first round. Offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom, who was not drafted, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys.

