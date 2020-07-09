Big Ten To Play Only Conference Games; BC-Purdue Off in 2020

Another domino fell today as the Big Ten announced that they will be moving towards an all in conference schedule for the upcoming season.

Via a press release by the conference:

The Big Ten Conference announced today that if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports. Details for these sports will be released at a later date, while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated. By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.



This decision was made following many thoughtful conversations over several months between the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Directors of Athletics, Conference Office staff, and medical experts including the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.

This has direct implications for the Eagles, who were scheduled to play Purdue at Alumni Stadium on September 26th. All signs point to that game being cancelled, whether that game is moved to a later date will be determined at a later date.

At the time of this writing Nicole Auerbach of the Athletic that the PAC-12 will be announcing a deal similar to this shortly. Don't be surprised if the ACC does this as well soon.

BC Bulletin will break down any news on this fast breaking story.

