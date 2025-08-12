Bill O'Brien Speaks on Decision to Make QB Dylan Lonergan Starter for Boston College
A new era of Boston College football has arrived.
For the fifth time in the past four years, the Eagles have named a new starting quarterback. But this time is different.
BC head coach Bill O’Brien announced his decision to start redshirt sophomore Dylan Lonergan over senior Grayson James Tuesday morning. Pete Thamel of ESPN first reported the news, which O’Brien confirmed to the local media following Tuesday’s fall training camp practice.
"After careful consideration throughout the winter and spring and summer, and now into training camp, we decided to go with Dylan Lonergan as the starter,” O’Brien said. “Look, it was a true competition. Give a lot of credit to Grayson James."
The reason this decision marks a shift in the previous list of starting quarterbacks for BC football is that Lonergan comes directly from O’Brien’s line of recruiting—not Jeff Hafley’s, who coached BC until he was hired by the Green Bay Packers as the defensive coordinator in 2024.
O’Brien helped bring Lonergan to Alabama in 2022, when he was the offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide, and subsequently played a major role in Lonergan’s decision to transfer to Chestnut Hill, Mass.
The second-year skipper for the Eagles gave James praise for the way he handled the decision, citing his leadership and maturity.
“[He was] obviously disappointed, but, just like, ‘Coach, I'm gonna be a great teammate.’” O’Brien said. “That's what you're looking for at Boston College. I can't say enough about the guy. I think he's got a future in football. He'll be ready to play if called upon.”
O’Brien said the decision came down to some slight differentiators between the two players in the passing game, noting factors such as pocket awareness, command in the huddle, anticipation, accuracy, and knowledge of the defense and offense.
“Dylan’s got a great feel for the game,” O’Brien said. “He's got a really good arm. He's got good anticipation, good accuracy. He's very calm, very poised. … I just think at the end of the day, in the passing game, you know, Dylan was a little bit ahead of Grayson.”
James made five starts for the Eagles last season in the wake of quarterback Thomas Castellanos’ decision to leave the program unexpectedly during the middle of the season. James passed for 1,202 yards on 106-for-166 passing with six touchdowns and two interceptions.
The 6-foot-3, 226-pound signal caller from Lake Highlands, Tex., went 3-2 as a starter and played the second half of the Eagles’ defeat of then-No. 21 Syracuse on Nov. 9, 2024.
Despite still having more than two weeks left of camp before BC hosts Fordham on Aug. 30 for its season opener, O’Brien felt it was the right time to go with his gut and trust the guy he recruited in the first place.
Lonergan took most reps with the first-team unit in Tuesday’s practice, while James started with the second team.
"I think all of it plays in,” O’Brien said. “It was a great competition. There’s a lot that goes into it."
O’Brien’s utmost priority is to be in win-now mode, and he thinks Lonergan gives the team the best chances to do so in 2025 and for the foreseeable future.
“We feel [Dylan] gives us the best chance to win right now,” O’Brien said. “I told Grayson James, absolutely be ready to play. You’ve always got to be ready to play. We’ve got a lot of respect for both guys. It was a true competition. I think the team saw that. I think both these guys have made the team better. … I give credit to both guys, and Dylan will be our starter.”