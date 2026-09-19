Bill O’Brien Takes Responsibility For BC’s Struggles After Win Over Maine

Despite coming out victorious over Maine on Saturday, BC football head coach Bill O’Brien repeatedly pointed to play design when discussing the offense’s struggles to finish drives.

The Eagles scored 16 points in the first quarter but managed just six points the rest of the game. BC also made five trips to the red zone without scoring a touchdown.

After the game, O’Brien was adamant about the fact that the responsibilioty of those missed opportunities fell on him.

“It starts with me. I've got to do a better job with the plays down there,” O’Brien said. “I thought we had some plays. … Some of the passes that were called just didn't seem like anybody was open. So give Maine credit. They did a good job down there. We have to score touchdowns down there.”

While points were rare to come by in the second half, Eagles wide receiver Jonathan Montague Jr., who caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mason McKenzie in the first quarter, said the receivers did not need to make major adjustments as the offensive slowdown occurred.

Montague finished the game with a team-high five receptions for 72 yards and the score.

“I don't think it was too many adjustments on our end,” Montague said. “I say we just continue doing what we were asked, doing our job, and doing it to 100%.”

While the offense struggled to put the game away, the Eagles’ defense held on to preserve the win, and maintaining the same level of focus from start to finish was especially key, according to defensive back KP Price.

“We can be up, but at the same time we got to know how to finish, how to not get too ahead of ourselves, not get too low,” Price said. “Definitely, that just takes consistency, playing the same way, keeping the same mindset, keeping the same focus during the game.”

O’Brien said that consistency is ultimately what BC needs to develop as the season progresses.

That also rings true for putting a product on the field that fans should want to see each weekend.

“I think what it takes is a consistent winner, a team that plays well consistently," O'Brien said. "We're not there yet, you know? We really aren't, let's be honest. And that starts with me."

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