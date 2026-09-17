What to Make of Bill O'Brien's Pushback on Boston College Football Spending Report

Many new developments have occurred over the last 24 hours since The Athletic reported that Boston College football spent the least on its 2026 roster out of every Power-Four football program in the country, which consists of 68 teams between the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, and Big 12 conferences.

In the article, The Athletic estimated that BC’s spending on its football program this year fell in the $8-13 million range, well below any other program — Duke was estimated to spend the second-lowest amount, which fell in the $12-15 million range.

But after Thursday’s practice inside Fish Fieldhouse, BC head coach Bill O’Brien refuted that estimate to local reporters, stating that the program’s roster spending was closer to fellow ACC members Pittsburgh and Wake Forest ($16-20 million).

The Athletic claimed that it contacted at least one employee of each school to give them an opportunity to offer information regarding their roster budgets, but based on his comments, O'Brien was most likely not the one to do so for BC.

“Yeah, no, look, I think that The Athletic report was, you know, very detailed, and there was a lot of information on many different teams in that deal,” O’Brien said. “I would say, as it relates to Boston College and the numbers, that really wasn't that accurate.”

Here's everything Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien said this morning in regard to The Athletic article.



He spoke on the estimate, rev share, Friends of the Heights, and more. pic.twitter.com/Iy2H4uyzVb — Kim Rankin (@kmrankin1) September 17, 2026

“I believe, and I know that we're more in the ballpark of, you know, I believe it was where Wake and Pitt were. I think we're more in that ballpark. I'm not saying we're the highest. I'm not saying we're middle of the pack, but we're in that ballpark.”

O’Brien’s pushback on the estimated roster budget fully aligns with what he has stated in the past, which is that Boston College athletics, as a whole, made a commitment to participating in the maximum level of revenue sharing from the House vs. NCAA settlement for this season and beyond, which it did not do to the full extent last year.

His remarks also parallel what BC Athletics Director Blake James wrote in a letter to fans back in December on the state of BC athletics' financial commitment.

“I also realize that Boston College must respond to major changes taking place in intercollegiate athletics, including the House legal settlement, which created a framework through which colleges and universities may directly share revenue with student-athletes,” James wrote.

“While our Athletics program participated in revenue sharing this past year, effective immediately, it will increase its commitment to the maximum permissible level, putting it in line with our Autonomy Four conference peers. The University is committed to supporting football with the resources necessary to compete while maintaining its longstanding academic and ethical standards.”

Even BC men’s basketball coach Luke Murray, who was hired on March 26 after five years on Dan Hurley’s staff at UConn, a perennial NCAA title contender, mentioned in his introductory press conference that BC was transparent with him that the university was firmly committed to this endeavor.

“We have plans in place to continue to become more and more competitive in that regard, you know, as it pertains to NIL, revenue share, and all the different inner workings of the current landscape of college basketball,” Murray said. “But yes, Blake and the entire team, including Father Leahy, Father Jack, gave a pretty clear message about the direction of Boston College athletics and sort of our place in the climate that we currently operate in. I'm excited about the direction that we're headed in.”

Whether or notThe Athletic took these statements into account before it published these figures in the article is unclear, but it seems likely that whoever its sources were, at least in terms of BC's roster budget, were not fully informed of the correct amount.

With that being said, even at the full amount of revenue-share participation, BC is still playing catch up to the majority of Power-Four programs across the country because it is lacking in third-party initiatives — such as NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) collectives, which pay student-athletes separate from what they earn through revenue share distribution.

This is where BC’s athletics department needs the most improvement, according to O’Brien.

“I think where we have the next phase for BC is the third-party [NIL collectives], right?” O’Brien said. “Like, how are we gonna really help the football program and the basketball program with the with third-party initiatives and things like that? We're working on that. I know Blake works very hard on that, but I know that the number [The Athletic] threw out was not accurate.”

O’Brien would not get into the details of how BC is working to improve its third-party initiatives to compensate its student-athletes, but he is aware that progress is being made.

“I'm not going to get into the details of the conversations, but those things can come from different entities, right?” O’Brien said. “It can come from a business, it can come from a booster, it can come from [other things], and so we're working through that as we move forward. But this football team right here that's on the field in 2026 is a part of the full [revenue] share that Boston College committed to us.”

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