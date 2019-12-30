Birmingham Bowl Opponent Preview: Cincinnati Bearcats Offense

Boston College is in currently in Birmingham preparing to face off with the Cincinnati Bearcats on January 2nd in the Birmingham Bowl. Luke Fickell's squad is clearly strong sitting at 10-2, but what kind of offense will they bring to them to the bowl game. Let's explore the Bearcats offense.

Coordinator

Mike Denbrock is the offensive coordinator, now in his third season after coming over from Notre Dame where he was the wide receivers coach until 2017.

Quarterback

Desmond Ridder is an option quarterback in every sense of the word. Not a horribly accurate passer, he only threw for 2,069 yards this year, and never throwing for more than 300 yards in a game. But what makes Ridder dangerous is his ability to run the ball. Boston College has notoriously struggled against mobile QBs and Ridder could be a nightmare for the Eagles defense. Only a sophomore, he led all AAC QBs with 123 rushes for 545 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Running Backs

Boston College has David Bailey, Cincinnati has Michael Warren II. "Mike's a catalyst," head coach Luke Fickell said. "When he runs the football it gives energy to everybody." At 5'10, Warren is a bowling bowl, a big physical back much in the style of AJ Dillon and Bailey. In just his second season as the starter he has rushed for over 2500 yards and 33 touchdowns and has become the offensive star for the Bearcats. Behind him on the depth chart is Tavion Thomas, another brute of a back at 235 pounds, who has 6 touchdowns this year. In camp this year the Bearcats lost 2018 spark plug Charles McClelland to an ACL injury. Between Ridder's running ability and the pure talent of Warren, stopping the run will clearly need to be a focus of BC's defensive gameplan.

Wide Receivers

Cincinnati's wide receiving corp is not necessarily weak, but doesn't have any stars that should present issues for Boston College's secondary. Their leading receiver Alec Pierce only has 34 catches for 621 yards. He's a bigger receiver at 6'3, which should mean Brandon Sebastian will be put on him in coverage. After Pierce, it's a pair of complimentary receivers in Rashad Medaris and Malick Mbodj who have combined for 45 yards. Not a lot of trickeration in the Bearcats scheme, and the WR's only are seldomly used for end arounds. As mentioned before passing is not the strength of the Cincinnati offense, but if BC loads the box against the run like many defenses do to the Eagles, the Bearcats may find some success in the air.

Tight Ends

Just like Boston College, Cincinnati's biggest threat in the passing game are their tight ends. The Bearcats have a good one too in Josiah Deguara who leads the team in touchdown receptions with seven. Some compare him to Travis Kelce, the dynamic All-Pro tight end who played his college ball at UC. “There’s certain guys who really understand route running and really understand defensive coverage,” offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock said. “Teams try to cover (Deguara) with different guys in different situations, and he has a knack for understanding how to beat any situation he’s put into.”

Offensive Line

It has been a mixed bag for the offensive line this year for Cincinnati. They have some youth up front with Lorenz Metz a true freshman starting at right tackle, while Darius Harper a former Miami (OH) basketball player has switched sports to play center for the Bearcats. Morgan James, a SR at guard is the most talented lineman they have, and was named an All-AAC first team member this postseason. Supporting the pass, this line has been real bad, allowing thirty two sacks, good for 104th in the nation. But on the other hand the line has allowed Cincy to rush for 2569 yards this season. This matchup will be interesting given BC's struggles throughout the season with the pass rush.