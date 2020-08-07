Watch: Brandon Sebastian and Mike Palmer Speak To Media After Practice

Boston College defensive backs Mike Palmer and Brandon Sebastian spoke with reporters via Zoom at the conclusion of Friday's practice. You can check out what both players had to say below.

Last season Sebastian, a junior, started all 13 games finished the season with one interception and 45 tackles. Palmer, a senior, finished the season with two interceptions and 76 tackles.

All videos are courtesy of BCEagles.com

Brandon Sebastian

Mike Palmer

Complete "Day Two" coverage will be posted later in the evening so make sure to stop by for more insight and analysis including quotes from head coach Jeff Hafley.

Related Links:

For quarterback Phil Jurkovec, waiver was a weight off his shoulders

Boston College Opens Summer Practice United Despite COVID19 Concerns

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.