Stellar, Standard & Subpar: DT Kyiev Bennermon

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview defensive tackle Kyiev Bennermon.

Kyiev Bennermon from Poughkeepsie, NY came to the Eagles in 2018 a three star recruit with no big offers from other schools. He was an under recruited diamond in the rough, especially at defensive tackle, a position that Boston College had a lot of need at. 

In his first year in Chestnut Hill he redshirted, but last year we saw the 285 pounder thrown into action starting the season opener against Virginia Tech. His role shrank though with the emergence of TJ Rayam, who lined up as the other defensive tackle next to Tanner Karafa. This season, Rayam returns, and Jeff Hafley brought in Chibueze Onwuka and Luc Bequette for added depth at the position. But Bennermon will find the field this year, the question remains in what role?

Stellar

Bennermon impresses during camp and earns a role as a starter or major contributor week one for the Eagles. Only a redshirt sophomore he continues to grow, his play improves and he becomes a playmaker up the middle, helping the Eagles pass rush and run defense improve. Sets himself up to be a starter next year after the graduations of Rayam, Bequette and Onwuka. 

Standard

The redshirt sophomore is a role player for the Eagles in 2020. He finds time on the line consistently, but not as a starter. He makes the two deep and subs in for Rayam and Onwuka throughout the game. 

Subpar

Other players up front (Cam Horsley & Izaiah Henderson) jump ahead of Bennermon on the depth chart and Bennermon only finds occasional snaps this season. Plays a small role. 

What kind of season are you expecting from Kyiev Bennermon?

