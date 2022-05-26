Multiple Boston College Football Kickoff Times Announced

A series of start times for Boston College football games were announced on Twitter on Thursday.

In the second week of the season Boston College heads to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech at 8pm, a game that will be on the ACC Network. Last season the Eagles defeated the Hokies 17-3 on a Friday night Red Bandana Game, in which Phil Jurkovec returned from a hand injury to lead the Eagles to a much needed victory.

In one of the more shocking releases, Boston College will face off against Maine in a night game the following week This game will be a 7:30pm start time on September 17th on the ACC Network. BC has won all three games the two teams have played, most recently a 34-3 win in 2015.

The Duke game also got their slot, and again it will be at night. The Friday night game will be a 7pm start and will show on ESPN2.

The final announced start time is the UConn game on October 29th will be a noon start and will air on the CBS Sports Network. The two teams last played in 2017 at Fenway Park, a game the Eagles won 39-16.

With these announcements Boston College now knows the start times for many of their games. Below are the confirmed kickoff times and TV listings that have been released.

September 3rd - Rutgers (12pm), ACC Network

September 10th- @Virginia Tech (8pm), ACC Network

September 17th- Maine (7:30pm), ACC Network

October 29th- @UConn (12pm), CBS Sports Network

November 4th- Duke (7pm), ESPN2

November 19th- @Notre Dame (2:30pm), NBC