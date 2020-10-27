SI.com
BCBulletin
Bowl Projections: Post Week 8

A.J. Black

Bowl projections are just that, guesses. But with the Eagles sitting at 4-2, and a bowl looking very likely, let's look at where the prognosticators have BC landed if there is a bowl season. It's important to note that there have been a handful of bowls who have already cancelled their game this year, and all signs point to more doing the same. 

ESPN

Kyle Bonagura- Pinstripe Bowl vs. Iowa

Mark Schlabach- Pinstripe Bowl vs. Northwestern

Analysis: In just six games, Jeff Hafley has exorcised a handful of demons from the past ten years. Steve Addazio went 0-2 in the Pinstripe Bowl during his tenure. If Jeff Hafley can go into Yankee Stadium and win a bowl game there, that would be another step he has taken to improve upon the past. 

CBS 

Sun Bowl vs. Washington

Analysis: A bowl game that has eluded Boston College, but one that has been pretty attractive in term's of relative prestige and solid opponent. Washington is a perennial Top 25 team, and this would be a great way to end the season. 

Sporting News

Sun Bowl vs. Cal

Analysis: Similar to what was said above, however this game has an added wrinkle that would be intriguing. Defensive lineman Luc Bequette was a three year starter at Cal before he transferred to BC, believing that the Pac-12 wouldn't have a season. 

College Football News and Athlon Sports

Fenway Bowl vs. Memphis

Analysis: There is a lot of worry amongst the BC fan base that this is going to become the defacto "Boston College Bowl", due to proximity and low placement on the bowl pecking order. Important to note that Brett McMurphy reported that sources were telling him that the Fenway Bowl won't be happening this year.

Where would you like to see the Eagles land during bowl season this year? Leave your comments below!

Comments (4)
No. 1-4
Gasson305
Gasson305

Actually, I don’t like any of these choices. Because I think a BC team with an 8-3 record will deserve and demand a higher tiered bowl.

44Andre2000
44Andre2000

Sun Bowl would be pretty cool as we rarely see a Pac-12 opponent. I’d like to save the Pinstripe for a year when the local fan base can attend.

FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Of those, I prefer the Sun bowl against Washington, who may be on a down year. Cal is sneaky good and would be fun too. Nothing against the other schools for the Pinstripe bowl, but I like variety.

Jkmanx
Jkmanx

Would love to see them play in a bigger Bowl game. Pinstripe is always fun for me (because it is local) and a B!G team. However, something like the Belk Bowl versus a higher rated SEC team. Would like to see them play FLA or Arkansas (who like BC is having an upswing type of year).

