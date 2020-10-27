Bowl Projections: Post Week 8

Bowl projections are just that, guesses. But with the Eagles sitting at 4-2, and a bowl looking very likely, let's look at where the prognosticators have BC landed if there is a bowl season. It's important to note that there have been a handful of bowls who have already cancelled their game this year, and all signs point to more doing the same.

ESPN

Kyle Bonagura- Pinstripe Bowl vs. Iowa

Mark Schlabach- Pinstripe Bowl vs. Northwestern

Analysis: In just six games, Jeff Hafley has exorcised a handful of demons from the past ten years. Steve Addazio went 0-2 in the Pinstripe Bowl during his tenure. If Jeff Hafley can go into Yankee Stadium and win a bowl game there, that would be another step he has taken to improve upon the past.

CBS

Sun Bowl vs. Washington

Analysis: A bowl game that has eluded Boston College, but one that has been pretty attractive in term's of relative prestige and solid opponent. Washington is a perennial Top 25 team, and this would be a great way to end the season.

Sporting News

Sun Bowl vs. Cal

Analysis: Similar to what was said above, however this game has an added wrinkle that would be intriguing. Defensive lineman Luc Bequette was a three year starter at Cal before he transferred to BC, believing that the Pac-12 wouldn't have a season.

College Football News and Athlon Sports

Fenway Bowl vs. Memphis

Analysis: There is a lot of worry amongst the BC fan base that this is going to become the defacto "Boston College Bowl", due to proximity and low placement on the bowl pecking order. Important to note that Brett McMurphy reported that sources were telling him that the Fenway Bowl won't be happening this year.

Where would you like to see the Eagles land during bowl season this year? Leave your comments below!



You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC