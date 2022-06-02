Skip to main content

Former BC QB Tyler Murphy, LB Steven Daniels Added to Staff

Eagles add two alums with big histories with the program

Boston College announced on Wednesday that former linebacker Steven Daniels and quarterback Tyler Murphy were added to the football staff. Murphy, who played for BC in 2014 after transferring from Florida was named the Assistant Director of Recruiting/Player Personnel. Daniels was also named to the same title. 

Tyler Murphy

Murphy returns to Boston College after a stint in Tennessee to start his coaching career. In 2014, Murphy transferred to Chestnut Hill from UF, and had an incredible season, most memorably capping the upset win against ranked USC with a 52 yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He eventually set the ACC record for most rushing yards for a quarterback in a season. After his time with the Eagles, he entered the NFL where he played some wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, before going to Miami and subsequently ending his career in 2016. 

TylerMurphy GIF

Daniels was the inside linebackers coach for the Bryant Bulldogs for the previous three seasons. He played for the Eagles from 2012-15, and was a member of the Eagles leading defense in the 2015 season. He ended up in the NFL where he played for Washington, Philadelphia and the New York Giants. 

In addition, Boston College added one more staffer. Jason Tudryn was named the Director of Recruiting, taking most of the duties that Joe Sullivan had before he moved on to a new role in the university. Tudryn comes to Boston College after a stint at UMass.

Complete List of 2023 Commitments for Boston College

