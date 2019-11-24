BC
Boston College Continues To Be Miles Apart From Ranked Opponents

A.J. Black

With yesterday's drubbing at the hands of Notre Dame, Boston College dropped to 1-17 against ranked opponents, with their only win happening five years ago against USC. Even with these losses, one would hope that the Eagles have kept these games close, or that there has been some improvement on the offensive or defensive side. Using the statistical database cfbstats.com, let's take a look at the raw numbers, which may tell us more about where Boston College is as a program under head coach Steve Addazio.

These are numbers just against ranked opponents in the AP Top 25 poll

Scoring Offense (total points scored): How has BC's offense done against Top 25 programs compared to other programs

2013: 18.3 (54th)
2014: 21.5 (52nd)
2015: 11.0 (94th)
2016: 6.0 (102nd)
2017: 12.8 (86th)
2018: 14.0 (88th)
2019: 16.3 (65th)

Scoring Defense: How many points has BC allowed against ranked opponents and how do they rank compare to other programs?

2013: 35.7 (48th)
2014: 26.5 (15th)
2015: 22.3 (12th)
2016: 50.5 (96th)
2017: 30.2 (32nd)
2018: 34.5 (48th)
2019: 42.3 (75th)

Conclusions: Boston College's offense has regressed against Top 25 programs, they have hovered around the top half, but haven't been any higher than 52nd. On defense, you can clearly see the effects of Don Brown, the defensive coordinator from 2013-15, as they defense fell off a cliff the year he left. They rebounded nicely in 2017, but have again slipped the past two years. 

Rushing Offense Against Top 25 Programs
2013: 131.67 (50th)
2014: 244.50 (6th)
2015: 170.67  (29th)
2016: 88.0 (82nd)
2017: 167.75 (29th)
2018: 57 (112th)
2019: 127.33 (41st)

Passing Offense Against Top 25 Programs

2013: 157.3 (85th)
2014: 109.3 (106th)
2015: 77.0 (110th--last)
2016: 94.0 (103rd)
2017: 164.5 (75th)
2018: 177.5 (82nd)
2019: 139.3 (82nd)

Total Offense Against Top 25 Programs

2013: 289.0 (79th)
2014: 353.5 (60th)
2015: 247.7 (97th)
2016: 182.0 (107th)
2017: 332.3 (58th)
2018: 234.5 (110th)
2019: 266.7 (78th)

Conclusions: BC's offense has seemingly never been effective against Top 25 programs, as they have never been higher than 58th which is right around the 50th percentile. Otherwise they have been near the bottom yearly and there hasn't been consistent improvement. 

Rushing Defense Against Top 25 Teams
2013: 192.67 (51st)
2014: 102.25 (4th)
2015: 112.33 (6th)
2016: 210.75 (60th)
2017: 295.75 (96th)
2018: 168.50 (36th)
2019: 217.33 (73rd)

Passing Defense Against Top 25 Teams
2013: 309.3 (81st)
2014: 288.5 (84th)
2015: 286.3 (84th)
2016: 268.0 (73rd)
2017: 177.0 (17th)
2018: 325.8 (100th)
2019: 321.7 (97th)

Total Defense Against Top 25 Teams
2013: 502 (72nd)
2014: 387.3 (16th)
2015:398.7 (34th)
2016: 478.8 (67th)
2017: 472.8 (61st)
2018: 497.0 (78th)
2019: 539 (92nd)

Final Conclusions: The numbers and statistics speak for themselves. Boston College has not been competitive against Top 25 teams under Steve Addazio. There has been little progress especially recently against these programs. 

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Kenny A
Kenny A

Good Morning A.J. All this for 2.4 million dollars " What a bargain " And we get to see this till his contract is up in 2020 AD Jarmond " WAKE UP " Man this is so frustrating 😠 Thank you Love Stats they prove everyone's point Please BC 🙏 FIRE ADDAZZIO

MamboMinnow
MamboMinnow

Went to Ponte Vedra, FL game watch with alums. We unanimous wanting Daz fired!

BCEagle1974
BCEagle1974

This is the best post AJ has ever compiled in his LIFE!

Simple, clear direct analysis of what I have been tweeting and posting for Dazzler's Steroid Turtle years here, and BC since 2003!

Magnificent AJ!

I am so jealous! LMAO!

BRAVO X 1000!

I am tweeting this directly to Jarmond!

If they block and ban me, (Like That has never happened before), then the facts and truth ..... JOHN 8:32

WILL SET MY BC EAGLES FREE TO SOAR!

Well done kid!!

Superb!

