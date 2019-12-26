The BC Football All Decade Team: Defensive Front Seven

he 2010's only have another week in existence, and with it goes a decade of Boston College football. To celebrate the end of the decade, BC Maven has created our All Decade team. These are the players, who in a down ten years of sports have stood out for the Eagles. Before Christmas we announced our offense. If you disagree with our list, leave your selections in the comment sections.

Defensive Ends

Zach Allen, Harold Landry

The dynamic duo had some of the most memorable years in recent memories in terms of production. Landry came to the Eagles in 2014 amidst a ton of excitement. Originally a four star committed to Auburn, he chose the Eagles and immediately produced for the Eagles as a freshman with 11 tackles. On his way to a productive career in the NFL Landry finished with 26 sacks and 47.5 tackles for loss

Allen, another recruiting win for Addazio, came to BC and became a game changing end for the Eagles. By his senior year he was a force, recording 6.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. His versatility gave him immense value as he could line up as a tackle or at the end position, and defensive coordinator Jim Reid moved him around for maximum disruption

Honorable Mentions: Kasim Edebali, Wyatt Ray.

Defensive Tackles

Connor Wujciak, Truman Gutapfel

Wujciak was three-year starting defensive lineman for the Eagles who recorded 112 tackles, including 21.5 for a loss of 91 yards in 49 career games at the Heights. A first team All-ACC defensive tackle his senior year when he finished the year with 11 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Gutapfel had a solid career with the Eagles, finishing 104 tackles, 20 tackles for loss. A major plug up the middle, that was a force against the run.

Honorable Mentions: Ray Smith, Tanner Karafa

Linebackers

Luke Kuechly, Kevin Pierre Louis, Steven Daniels

What can be said about Luke Kuechly that hasn't already been said? In 2011 he had arguably the single best defensive year in Boston College history. Won the Nagurski, Lott, Lombardi and was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Kuechly defined the modern day linebacker, a playmaker who could drop into coverage, and had a nose for the ball that translated into becoming one of the best NFL linebackers this decade. What he was able to accomplish in three years at the Heights may never be topped.

Kevin Pierre Louis made the ultimate Robin to Kuechly's Batman. A playmaker as well, he was nicked up in two seasons, but still was a top playmaker for the Eagles. His senior year in 2013 he had 108 tackles, and has put together a productive NFL career that still goes on today.

Steven Daniels was a thumper. Not a speedy linebacker, he was one of the stars on the 2015 defense that was the best in the country.

Honorable Mentions: Steele Divitto, Max Richardson, Connor Strachan